Kenny Omega Believes He Can Still Win Wrestler Of The Year, “The Bar Is Shockingly Low In 2022”

AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however, this year Omega has been out of ring action dealing with a number of injuries that critics believe will rule him out of contention for the PWI award.

Back in 2021 Omega had the following to say about his big award win:

“Critical success is a great thing, but there’s nothing like being the fans’ choice as the best wrestler of 2021. Thanks to all that participated in the vote. Also a big thank you to the competition. You folks had the best year of your careers so it made me try a smidge harder.”

Today, Omega has claimed the bar for wrestlers at the top is "shockingly low" and he could still return later this year and win the award in a "landslide" victory.

The bar is shockingly low in 2022. I could show up in December and still win via landslide. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 26, 2022

Can Kenny Omega win PWI Wrestler of the Year 2022?