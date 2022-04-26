Randy Orton Celebrated His 20th WWE Anniversary By Himself

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 🐍 https://t.co/9eLpDirf7m

This week's Monday Night RAW was a celebration of 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE but Randy was in no mood for a big celebration, in fact, he spent time alone on his tour bus playing the video game Elden Ring!

📺 WATCH: Sasha Banks Joins "Good Mythical Morning" To Destroy Stuff

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...] Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...]

Kenny Omega Believes He Can Still Win Wrestler Of The Year, “The Bar Is Shockingly Low In 2022”

AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however[...] Apr 26 - AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however[...]

Special Guest Commentator Announced For Dax vs Cash Match On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Pu[...] Apr 26 - CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Pu[...]

Updated Match Card For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022, New Match Added

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, [...] Apr 26 - During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, [...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - A Debut Scheduled, Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, More

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In [...] Apr 26 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In [...]

Another WWE Raw Superstars Has Ring Name Shortened

Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months awa[...] Apr 26 - Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months awa[...]

Mustafa Ali Returns to Monday Night RAW, Defeats The Miz, Gets Attacked by Tommaso Ciampa

On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked [...] Apr 26 - On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked [...]

Asuka Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Monday Night RAW, Confronts Becky Lynch

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She [...] Apr 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 25 2022)

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pi[...] Apr 25 - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pi[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 25, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton[...] Apr 25 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton[...]

Mick Foley Is Considering Leaving Elon Musk's Twitter Platform

On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: [...] Apr 25 - On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: [...]

Anthony Bowens Shares His Love Of Working With Tony Khan In AEW

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW Presiden[...] Apr 25 - AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW Presiden[...]

AEW Star Talks His Battle With Crohn’s Disease

The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love [...] Apr 25 - The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love [...]

Ronda Rousey Admits Remembering Layouts Of Matches Is Hard

Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WW[...] Apr 25 - Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WW[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW. Jacobs is the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, whic[...] Apr 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW. Jacobs is the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, whic[...]

A Number Of WWE SmackDown Superstars Backstage At Tonight's RAW

A number of WWE SmackDown Superstars are once again reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. PWInsider is reporting that WWE Smackdown Tag Team Cha[...] Apr 25 - A number of WWE SmackDown Superstars are once again reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. PWInsider is reporting that WWE Smackdown Tag Team Cha[...]

WWE Superstar Reveals He Once Had A Brain Tumor

WWE's big man Omos appeared on this week’s‎ Out of Character with Ryan Satin during which discussed his impressive height and how he shot up[...] Apr 25 - WWE's big man Omos appeared on this week’s‎ Out of Character with Ryan Satin during which discussed his impressive height and how he shot up[...]

John Cena Says Theory Has More Talent Than He Did

We reported earlier how Theory is high up on Vince McMahon's agenda as he views him as a young John Cena, and is prepared to push him to the top of th[...] Apr 25 - We reported earlier how Theory is high up on Vince McMahon's agenda as he views him as a young John Cena, and is prepared to push him to the top of th[...]

AEW Announces Dark Tapings At Universal Studios For May

We recently reported that AEW pulled a number of talent from an upcoming PWG show on May 1, and was reported this was due to a schedule conflict. [...] Apr 25 - We recently reported that AEW pulled a number of talent from an upcoming PWG show on May 1, and was reported this was due to a schedule conflict. [...]

NWA Announces Their Next Big Pay-Per-View Event

The following press release was issued by NWA: THE WRESTLING LEGACY OF THE NWA RETURNS TO KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE (April 19, 2022) — On June 1[...] Apr 25 - The following press release was issued by NWA: THE WRESTLING LEGACY OF THE NWA RETURNS TO KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE (April 19, 2022) — On June 1[...]

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Breaks Silence Following Involvement In Fatal Car Crash

Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: [...] Apr 25 - Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: [...]

Tony Schiavone Thinks Warner Media / Discovery Merger Will Lead To AEW Streaming Service

On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect [...] Apr 25 - On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect [...]

SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gis[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gis[...]