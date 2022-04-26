Updated Match Card For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022, New Match Added

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2022

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match.

Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley.

Later in the broadcast, Omos challenged Lashley to a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. During RAW Talk, this rematch was made official for the event.

Below is the updated match card for the event which takes place on May 8:

- I Quit match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

- Title Unification Match: RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

- Edge vs. AJ Styles

- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

- Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss