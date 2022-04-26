Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - A Debut Scheduled, Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, More

- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend - Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, & Fallon Henley vs. Legado Del Fantasma - Nathan Frazer debuts - Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn - Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In addition, Nathan Frazer debuts, plus Solo Sikoa is looking for payback against Trick Williams.

📺 WATCH: Sasha Banks Joins "Good Mythical Morning" To Destroy Stuff

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...] Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...]

Kenny Omega Believes He Can Still Win Wrestler Of The Year, “The Bar Is Shockingly Low In 2022”

AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however, this year Omega has been out of ring action deal[...] Apr 26 - AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however, this year Omega has been out of ring action deal[...]

Randy Orton Celebrated His 20th WWE Anniversary By Himself

This week's Monday Night RAW was a celebration of 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE but Randy was in no mood for a big celebration, in fact, he spent time alone on his tour bus playing the video game Eld[...] Apr 26 - This week's Monday Night RAW was a celebration of 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE but Randy was in no mood for a big celebration, in fact, he spent time alone on his tour bus playing the video game Eld[...]

Special Guest Commentator Announced For Dax vs Cash Match On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Punk will join the commentary to call the action for[...] Apr 26 - CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Punk will join the commentary to call the action for[...]

Updated Match Card For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022, New Match Added

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, Omos challenged Lashley to a rematch at WrestleMan[...] Apr 26 - During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, Omos challenged Lashley to a rematch at WrestleMan[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - A Debut Scheduled, Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, More

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In addition, Nathan Frazer debuts, plus Solo Sikoa is[...] Apr 26 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In addition, Nathan Frazer debuts, plus Solo Sikoa is[...]

Another WWE Raw Superstars Has Ring Name Shortened

Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months away and defeated The Miz. Following the match, Ali w[...] Apr 26 - Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months away and defeated The Miz. Following the match, Ali w[...]

Mustafa Ali Returns to Monday Night RAW, Defeats The Miz, Gets Attacked by Tommaso Ciampa

On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked up a victory over former two-time WWE Champion The[...] Apr 26 - On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked up a victory over former two-time WWE Champion The[...]

Asuka Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Monday Night RAW, Confronts Becky Lynch

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She confronted former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch[...] Apr 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She confronted former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 25 2022)

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pinfall (3:09) ~ Kris Statlander defeated Julia Ha[...] Apr 25 - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pinfall (3:09) ~ Kris Statlander defeated Julia Ha[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 25, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton's 20th Anniversary Celebration We open straight [...] Apr 25 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton's 20th Anniversary Celebration We open straight [...]

Mick Foley Is Considering Leaving Elon Musk's Twitter Platform

On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its pote[...] Apr 25 - On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its pote[...]

Anthony Bowens Shares His Love Of Working With Tony Khan In AEW

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW President Tony Khan. On working for Tony Khan: &[...] Apr 25 - AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW President Tony Khan. On working for Tony Khan: &[...]

AEW Star Talks His Battle With Crohn’s Disease

The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love of pro wrestling: “20 years ago I was dia[...] Apr 25 - The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love of pro wrestling: “20 years ago I was dia[...]

Ronda Rousey Admits Remembering Layouts Of Matches Is Hard

Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WWE compared to her Judo and MMA careers and how rem[...] Apr 25 - Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WWE compared to her Judo and MMA careers and how rem[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW. Jacobs is the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, which is the location for tonight's RAW broadcast. It[...] Apr 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW. Jacobs is the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, which is the location for tonight's RAW broadcast. It[...]

A Number Of WWE SmackDown Superstars Backstage At Tonight's RAW

A number of WWE SmackDown Superstars are once again reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. PWInsider is reporting that WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos are scheduled for the show. New Da[...] Apr 25 - A number of WWE SmackDown Superstars are once again reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. PWInsider is reporting that WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos are scheduled for the show. New Da[...]

WWE Superstar Reveals He Once Had A Brain Tumor

WWE's big man Omos appeared on this week’s‎ Out of Character with Ryan Satin during which discussed his impressive height and how he shot up when he was aged 11. “When I was 11, I w[...] Apr 25 - WWE's big man Omos appeared on this week’s‎ Out of Character with Ryan Satin during which discussed his impressive height and how he shot up when he was aged 11. “When I was 11, I w[...]

John Cena Says Theory Has More Talent Than He Did

We reported earlier how Theory is high up on Vince McMahon's agenda as he views him as a young John Cena, and is prepared to push him to the top of the company. In a post on Twitter, Theory apologize[...] Apr 25 - We reported earlier how Theory is high up on Vince McMahon's agenda as he views him as a young John Cena, and is prepared to push him to the top of the company. In a post on Twitter, Theory apologize[...]

AEW Announces Dark Tapings At Universal Studios For May

We recently reported that AEW pulled a number of talent from an upcoming PWG show on May 1, and was reported this was due to a schedule conflict. AEW has since announced a set of Dark tapings f[...] Apr 25 - We recently reported that AEW pulled a number of talent from an upcoming PWG show on May 1, and was reported this was due to a schedule conflict. AEW has since announced a set of Dark tapings f[...]

NWA Announces Their Next Big Pay-Per-View Event

The following press release was issued by NWA: THE WRESTLING LEGACY OF THE NWA RETURNS TO KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE (April 19, 2022) — On June 11th 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance will con[...] Apr 25 - The following press release was issued by NWA: THE WRESTLING LEGACY OF THE NWA RETURNS TO KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE (April 19, 2022) — On June 11th 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance will con[...]

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Breaks Silence Following Involvement In Fatal Car Crash

Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...] Apr 25 - Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...]

Tony Schiavone Thinks Warner Media / Discovery Merger Will Lead To AEW Streaming Service

On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...] Apr 25 - On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...]

SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]