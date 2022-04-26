Another WWE Raw Superstars Has Ring Name Shortened

Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened.

During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months away and defeated The Miz. Following the match, Ali was making his way to the backstage area when he was attacked from behind by Ciampa.

The announcers did not mention Tommaso and only referred to him as Ciampa.

This follows the recent news that Vince McMahon wants his talent not to use their real names on a screen. The company wants all talent to have names that they have created and can retain the rights to protect them from use by rival promotions should talent jump ship.