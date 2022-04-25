WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 25, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Randy Orton's 20th Anniversary Celebration

We open straight on the ring, with Riddle standing center and the ring surrounded by the locker room. Riddle welcomes us to Raw and throws us to a video that takes a look back to Orton's debut exactly twenty years ago today. It includes memorable moments from various matches over his career, all set to the tune of "Voices" by Motionless in White. After the video, we cut back to Riddle on the live mic. The crowd chants for Randy and Riddle calls for Orton to come on out to huge fanfare, garnering a standing ovation from the crowd. Orton soaks it up and thanks Riddle for the awesome event. He reminds the crowd that he was born in Knoxville, TN for a cheap pop. He goes on to name several legends that he's fought, and credits Mick Foley for helping Orton become the Legend Killer. He says there's "one thing that's different these days," regarding his career, stating he's having more fun than he's had in his entire career. He tells Riddle "I love you, man," and the two hug. The crowd rips off an RK-Bro chant. "And I gotta let you all know, WWE Universe, we've had our ups and downs, twists and turns, too haven't we?" He credits the WWE Universe for always coming back to support him, and tells us he loves us all. He states that, like without Mick Foley, there'd have been no RKO without the WWE Universe. Riddle hops back on the mic.

"So Randy, I have a surprise for you! This man wanted to come out, he said you're a mentor to him. It is a surprise, he's a second generation superstar and you're a third generation. He looks up to you as a locker room leader and he even said you guys were friends. So Knoxville, let me introduce you to 'the American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes!" Big pop as Cody Rhodes enters the ring. Seth Rollins is then shown at commentary, wearing a bright green suit like a Lucky Charms reject. Seth Rollins cuts a promo about Rhodes making everything about himself. Eventually, Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother, comes out and introduces himself to Orton--someone both he and Elias loved watching as they grew up. He's wearing arm tassels like old-school Warrior/Macho. Kevin Owens comes out yelling about Ezekiel being a lying piece of trash, and finally SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Usos make their way out to add their two cents. The ring is pretty crowded.

Raw Tag champs RK-Bro stand alongside Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel, whereas the Usos, Owens and Rollins stand opposite them. The Usos cut another promo about beating RK-Bro in their upcoming tag unification bout. WWE Official Adam Pearce comes out and tells all eight men will be in action tonight, "the biggest match that I can make tonight here on Raw," he states. He then states the Usos, Rollins, and Owens will take on Rhodes, Ezekiel, and RK-Bro in our main event match. All eight men talk trash to each other in the ring. Owens strikes first, punching Ezekiel. Orton hits an RKO on Owens and the Usos back off. Orton's music plays us out and to our first break of the evening!

Raw Championship Match: Bianca Belair(c) vs Sonya Deville

We return and find Sonya "the Snack" Deville in the ring awaiting Belair's entrance, which is rushed. We're shown a very short clip from the contract two weeks ago, during which Deville blind-sided Belair and manipulated herself into a title match tonight. We return to the ring and we're ready to rock. Belair takes the fight immediately outside and throws Deville across the commentary desk. Deville is then counted out in less than a minute.

Your Winner by Count-Out and STILL Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair!

After the Match: WWE Official Sonya Deville Addresses the Match Outcome

Now as a WWE Official, Deville blames her loss on water on the floor. She demands a new match that's a no count-out.

Raw Championship Match: Bianca Belair(c) vs Sonya Deville II: No Count-Out

Again the two clash and, again, the two battle to the outside. Belair hits Deville with her braid at one point, so Deville hits Belair with a steel chair, getting disqualified.

Your Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair!

After the Match: WWE Official Sonya Deville Again Addresses the Match Outcome

And, again, Deville assumes power as an Official. She justifies her use of the chair by stating Belair used a foreign object--her hair braid. She demanded another match.

Raw Championship Match: Bianca Belair(c) vs Sonya Deville III: No DQ, No Count-Out

And as proof that there is no god, we get our third start. Carmella & Zelina Vega (who are friends again) ends up in the ring, assisting Deville. We cut to a break to heavily pad the time length of this match. When we return, Carmella restrains Belair as Deville attacks her. Belair attempts to fight back but Queen Zelina hops on her back. Belair weathers the offense of all three and sends Carmella and Zelina both to the outside. She ducks a Deville attack and looks for the KOD, but spends too long keeping Deville suspended above. Deville counters by sending Belair face-first into the turnbuckle. Deville positions a chair and executes a DDT to Belair on the steel chair! Bah gawd, her career might be over! Belair gets her arm up just in time, proving that she is, indeed, tougher than a $2 steak. Belair fights off Deville even after taking a chair shot and starts her comeback, dropping Carmella on the apron to prevent her interference before finally hitting the KOD on Deville. Belair covers and retains for the third time tonight.

Your Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair!

Backstage: Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega, and Carmella

We return from break to find Queen Zelina and Carmella arguing again backstage, their friendship seemingly on the rocks again. The weekly tradition continues. Deville shows up and the three women all end up slapping each other.

Promo: Edge with Damian Priest

Edge shows off the renovations he's made to Aleister Black's room, then cuts a promo insulting the Tennessee crowd. He makes multiple jabs, including at Knox County voting Kane it's mayor, and states the fans can't chew on "that" (knowledge) b/c they'd rather chew on chips and a cheeseburger or the such. He then addresses the attack on Styles, ultimately stating their attack was meant to take out an arm as Edge doesn't believe Style scan hit his finishers with only one good arm. He then adds, "and Finn? See you later." Priest speaks, stating that Finn has been judged and found guilty or something, and he (Priest) is the punishment, and his (Finn's) judgement day has arrived. Okay.

Singles Match: Veer Mahaan vs Sam Smothers

Veer makes his way out--his match against an unnamed, most likely local talent, is up next! After a quick video post-commercial that showed us Veer dominating a local talent last week, Veer proceeds to dominate a local talent this week, too. Mr. Smothers gets no offense in and taps within half a minute. Mahaan, again, continued to torment his victim post-match just as he did against Dominik Mysterio two weeks ago and the jobber last week.

Your Winner, Veer Mahaan!

Backstage Interview: Bobby Lashley

Lashley is shadow boxing backstage when Megan approaches him. She questions him if that's the best way to warm up for an arm wrestling match. He states he's getting ready for a fight as he doesn't trust MVP; he knows he's stronger than Omos.

Arm Wrestling Match: Bobby Lashley vs Omos w/ MVP

The giant Omos is out with MVP first, and we go to a break ahead of this contest.