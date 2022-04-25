Mick Foley Is Considering Leaving Elon Musk's Twitter Platform

On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying:

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy"

The news hasn't gone down well with some, particularly those on the left, and WWE Hall Of Fame Mick Foley has expressed that he is considering leaving the social media platform.

He tweeted: "I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading."