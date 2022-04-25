Ronda Rousey Admits Remembering Layouts Of Matches Is Hard

Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WWE compared to her Judo and MMA careers and how remembering match layouts is a hard thing as she is not a veteran of pro wrestling:

“Remembering it is hard. I’m not a seasoned veteran or anything. This past Mania, I was like, ‘I don’t have this down at all.’ We’re about to go out there and I’m like, ‘Uhhh, I don’t know all this match yet.’ All the parts where I wasn’t sure what was next was a part where I could get a cue from someone else. I’m very much dependent on who I’m in there with to make the match itself and guide me when I’m out there. I’m a smoke and mirrors bitch. I’ve only had a year and a half of experience and people forget that a lot. I’ll get thrown in these situations where I need to get reps in and need to know what this is. Whoever my opponent is, I also get to hand it to them and be like, ‘I’m not going to argue with you, you make the match of your dreams, what do you want it to be? Let’s do it.’ It’s been really cool, whoever I get to work with to see what kind of match is their dream match in that situation. Sasha (Banks), I got to go up to New York and meet one of the guys who really helped her put her stuff together and see how she did that and put our match at Royal Rumble together, which was different than when I fought Nia (Jax) and she came up to Browsey Acres and we put a bunch of ideas together. It’s really cool learning from every opponent that I have, the different ways they put matches together and the different things they go for and different styles and how I’m able to fit in what their idea is.”

Rousey will face Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” Match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Quotes via Fightful