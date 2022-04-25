JOIN us LIVE when #AEW returns to @UniversalORL Florida for a Spectacular Sunday #AEWDark taping THIS SUNDAY, May 1 Session 1 - 2pm-5pm https://t.co/LnVPvP8d2q Session 2 - 7pm-10pm https://t.co/UqNfgzVPfN Limited seating tix are available NOW at https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS ! pic.twitter.com/6y03hE5UVD

The taping will be held at Soundstage 19 in Universal Studios Orlando.

AEW has since announced a set of Dark tapings from Universal Studios on that date which is why talent is unable to appear.

We recently reported that AEW pulled a number of talent from an upcoming PWG show on May 1, and was reported this was due to a schedule conflict.

WWE Superstar Reveals He Once Had A Brain Tumor

WWE's big man Omos appeared on this week’s‎ Out of Character with Ryan Satin during which discussed his impressive height and how he shot up when he was aged 11. “When I was 11, I w[...] Apr 25 - WWE's big man Omos appeared on this week’s‎ Out of Character with Ryan Satin during which discussed his impressive height and how he shot up when he was aged 11. “When I was 11, I w[...]

John Cena Says Theory Has More Talent Than He Did

We reported earlier how Theory is high up on Vince McMahon's agenda as he views him as a young John Cena, and is prepared to push him to the top of the company. In a post on Twitter, Theory apologize[...] Apr 25 - We reported earlier how Theory is high up on Vince McMahon's agenda as he views him as a young John Cena, and is prepared to push him to the top of the company. In a post on Twitter, Theory apologize[...]

AEW Announces Dark Tapings At Universal Studios For May

NWA Announces Their Next Big Pay-Per-View Event

The following press release was issued by NWA: THE WRESTLING LEGACY OF THE NWA RETURNS TO KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE (April 19, 2022) — On June 11th 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance will con[...] Apr 25 - The following press release was issued by NWA: THE WRESTLING LEGACY OF THE NWA RETURNS TO KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE (April 19, 2022) — On June 11th 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance will con[...]

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Breaks Silence Following Involvement In Fatal Car Crash

Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...] Apr 25 - Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...]

Tony Schiavone Thinks Warner Media / Discovery Merger Will Lead To AEW Streaming Service

On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...] Apr 25 - On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...]

SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]

Grado Set To Return To ICW In July

Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...] Apr 25 - Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...]

DPW Forever Results - First Ever DPW Tag Team Champions Crowned

Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results are as follows: 4-Way Match: Diego Hill d[...] Apr 25 - Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results are as follows: 4-Way Match: Diego Hill d[...]

How Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin Became A Team

Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They looked at our background, they knew we were amate[...] Apr 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They looked at our background, they knew we were amate[...]

Triple H Offered D-Von Dudley Producer Role In WWE, Konnor Speaks On Stopping Drinking

On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing.[...] Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing.[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Telling Jeff Hardy To "Tone It Down"

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. “I told him he needs to tone it down. I told[...] Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. “I told him he needs to tone it down. I told[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - A Big Return, Title Match and 20th Anniversary Celebration!

Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The broadcast will feature the already a[...] Apr 25 - Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The broadcast will feature the already a[...]

WWE Superstar Set For Biggest Push Since John Cena

On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...] Apr 25 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...]

Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think He’ll Ever Be Invited To Future AEW Events

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan. During an [...] Apr 25 - Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan. During an [...]

Important WWE RAW Programming Note For Canadian Viewers

WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to programming conflicts. The broadcast can howev[...] Apr 25 - WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to programming conflicts. The broadcast can howev[...]

WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results (4/24): Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Headline

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: - Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jind[...] Apr 25 - WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: - Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jind[...]

Interesting Name Possibly Returning To WWE RAW Tonight

An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. That name is WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali who earlier [...] Apr 25 - An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. That name is WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali who earlier [...]

Jim Cornette Unflatteringly Compares Satnam Singh To Giant Gonzalez

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...] Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...]

James Storm On How Beer Money Was Formed

James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...] Apr 25 - James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]

Santino Marella Reveals Cody Rhodes Messed Up Mick Foley Royal Rumble Spot In 2012

Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...] Apr 25 - Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...]

Lash LeRoux Discusses Origins Of Misfits In Action, Conflict Of Interest Between Religion & Wrestling

Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...] Apr 25 - Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...]

Juice Robinson Doesn't Want A Social Media Account, But Would Entertain An Instagram

Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...] Apr 25 - Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...]

Eddie Kingston: "AEW Gave Me My First Shot. I'm A Loyal Guy."

Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I’m good. I worked for this. I don&rs[...] Apr 25 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I’m good. I worked for this. I don&rs[...]