Hmmmabout 10 since I was slowing down to. Light. But he had a heart. Attack. Nothing to do with my seizure

QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty comments and derogatory remarks? Is your life that fucking boring?? Can’t you think of something to do? Like assemble LEGOS?? or dress like Star Wars characters? Doesn’t it show your insecurities ??

Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS.

» More News From This Feed

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Breaks Silence Following Involvement In Fatal Car Crash

Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: [...] Apr 25 - Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: [...]

AEW Stars Pulled From PWG and Black Label Pro Events Due To Scheduling Conflicts

PWTorch is reporting that AEW will move AEW Dark tapings from May 30th to April 1st. As a result, multiple talents were pulled from upcoming events, i[...] Apr 25 - PWTorch is reporting that AEW will move AEW Dark tapings from May 30th to April 1st. As a result, multiple talents were pulled from upcoming events, i[...]

Tony Schiavone Thinks Warner Media / Discovery Merger Will Lead To AEW Streaming Service

On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect [...] Apr 25 - On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect [...]

SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gis[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gis[...]

Grado Set To Return To ICW In July

Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s H[...] Apr 25 - Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s H[...]

DPW Forever Results - First Ever DPW Tag Team Champions Crowned

Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The re[...] Apr 25 - Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The re[...]

How Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin Became A Team

Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They[...] Apr 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They[...]

Triple H Offered D-Von Dudley Producer Role In WWE, Konnor Speaks On Stopping Drinking

On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things[...] Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Telling Jeff Hardy To "Tone It Down"

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. [...] Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - A Big Return, Title Match and 20th Anniversary Celebration!

Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Te[...] Apr 25 - Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Te[...]

WWE Superstar Set For Biggest Push Since John Cena

On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile Wrest[...] Apr 25 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile Wrest[...]

Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think He’ll Ever Be Invited To Future AEW Events

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat betwee[...] Apr 25 - Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat betwee[...]

Important WWE RAW Programming Note For Canadian Viewers

WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to pro[...] Apr 25 - WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to pro[...]

WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results (4/24): Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Headline

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: - Intercontinent[...] Apr 25 - WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: - Intercontinent[...]

Interesting Name Possibly Returning To WWE RAW Tonight

An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. T[...] Apr 25 - An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. T[...]

Jim Cornette Unflatteringly Compares Satnam Singh To Giant Gonzalez

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There&[...] Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There&[...]

James Storm On How Beer Money Was Formed

James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA[...] Apr 25 - James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA[...]

Santino Marella Reveals Cody Rhodes Messed Up Mick Foley Royal Rumble Spot In 2012

Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Fol[...] Apr 25 - Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Fol[...]

Lash LeRoux Discusses Origins Of Misfits In Action, Conflict Of Interest Between Religion & Wrestling

Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler[...] Apr 25 - Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler[...]

Juice Robinson Doesn't Want A Social Media Account, But Would Entertain An Instagram

Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one[...] Apr 25 - Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one[...]

Eddie Kingston: "AEW Gave Me My First Shot. I'm A Loyal Guy."

Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m[...] Apr 25 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m[...]

Randy Orton On The Future Of WWE: "Roman Will Be In Hollywood, I'll Still Be Here."

Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people [...] Apr 24 - Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people [...]

Booker T Thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin Could Have A Part-Time "Undertaker" Like Role In WWE

Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at Wres[...] Apr 24 - Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at Wres[...]

Big Update On Asuka Returning To WWE Television (SPOILER)

Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the lates[...] Apr 24 - Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the lates[...]