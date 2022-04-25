Tony Schiavone Thinks Warner Media / Discovery Merger Will Lead To AEW Streaming Service
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 25, 2022
On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW.
“From the people I’ve talked with, no. For me on the surface, yes, because I know what happened before. But I think we have a viable enough product that if Discovery says, ‘We don’t wrestling’, we could end up somewhere else.”
“The Khan’s are pretty plugged in. That’s what’s different about this era is that if Time Warner/Discovery doesn’t want us, we still have a business. I think there’s always some concern, but we’ve built up a very good relationship with Warner Media.”
“If this merger comes, and as we’ve been reading, they’ve been clearing out a lot of people, it seems to me they are really big into streaming services. What I hope this means is that we are finally going to have a streaming service. In other words, we are finally going to have our own network where we can show our old shows.”
