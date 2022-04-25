SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The spoilers are as follows:

- Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw.

- VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) was involved in a promo, which would lead to a match between The Briscoes and Heath and Rhino.

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) def. Heath and Rhino.

- Bhupinder Gujjar def. VSK. After the match, Shera makes his way out and attacks VSK. Shera vs. Gujjar would then be set for IMPACT Under Siege.

- Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) def. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Mike Bailey. After the match, a brawl between Bullet Club and Honor No More ensued.

- Rosemary and Havok interrupt Taya Valkyrie as she is cutting a promo. They go back and forth and Deonna Purrazzo attacks Taya Valkyrie.

- Rosemary and Havok def. IMPACT Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.

- Josh Alexander (c) def. Moose to retain his IMPACT World Championship. After the match, Tomohiro Ishii stared Josh Alexander down.

- W. Morrissey def. Brian Myers in a Tables Match.

- Ace Austin (c) def. Rocky Romero to retain his IMPACT X-Division Championship. After the match, Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel for the IMPACT X-Division Championship was set for IMPACT Under Siege.

- Masha Slamovich def. an enhancement talent.

- Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Jay White) def. The Souljas. After the match, Honor No More brawled with Bullet Club.

- Tomohiro Ishii def. Steve Maclin.

- PCO def. JONAH.