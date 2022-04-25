WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Grado Set To Return To ICW In July

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 25, 2022

Grado Set To Return To ICW In July

Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event.

The event goes down on Friday, July 29th and Saturday, July 30th at the O2 Academy Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #grado #icw
https://wrestlr.me/75737/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 25
Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Breaks Silence Following Involvement In Fatal Car Crash
Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...]
Apr 25 - Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...]
Apr 25
AEW Stars Pulled From PWG and Black Label Pro Events Due To Scheduling Conflicts
PWTorch is reporting that AEW will move AEW Dark tapings from May 30th to April 1st. As a result, multiple talents were pulled from upcoming events, including shows for PWG and Black Label Pro. Lee M[...]
Apr 25 - PWTorch is reporting that AEW will move AEW Dark tapings from May 30th to April 1st. As a result, multiple talents were pulled from upcoming events, including shows for PWG and Black Label Pro. Lee M[...]
Apr 25
Tony Schiavone Thinks Warner Media / Discovery Merger Will Lead To AEW Streaming Service
On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...]
Apr 25 - On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...]
Apr 25
SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022)
IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]
Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]
Apr 25
Grado Set To Return To ICW In July
Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...]
Apr 25 - Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...]
Apr 25
DPW Forever Results - First Ever DPW Tag Team Champions Crowned
Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results are as follows: 4-Way Match: Diego Hill d[...]
Apr 25 - Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results are as follows: 4-Way Match: Diego Hill d[...]
Apr 25
How Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin Became A Team
Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They looked at our background, they knew we were amate[...]
Apr 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They looked at our background, they knew we were amate[...]
Apr 25
Triple H Offered D-Von Dudley Producer Role In WWE, Konnor Speaks On Stopping Drinking
On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing.[...]
Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing.[...]
Apr 25
Kurt Angle Recalls Telling Jeff Hardy To "Tone It Down"
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. “I told him he needs to tone it down. I told[...]
Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. “I told him he needs to tone it down. I told[...]
Apr 25
Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - A Big Return, Title Match and 20th Anniversary Celebration!
Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The broadcast will feature the already a[...]
Apr 25 - Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The broadcast will feature the already a[...]
Apr 25
WWE Superstar Set For Biggest Push Since John Cena
On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...]
Apr 25 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...]
Apr 25
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think He’ll Ever Be Invited To Future AEW Events
Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan. During an [...]
Apr 25 - Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan. During an [...]
Apr 25
Important WWE RAW Programming Note For Canadian Viewers
WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to programming conflicts.  The broadcast can howev[...]
Apr 25 - WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to programming conflicts.  The broadcast can howev[...]
Apr 25
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results (4/24): Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Headline
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: -  Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jind[...]
Apr 25 - WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: -  Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jind[...]
Apr 25
Interesting Name Possibly Returning To WWE RAW Tonight
An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. That name is WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali who earlier [...]
Apr 25 - An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. That name is WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali who earlier [...]
Apr 25
Jim Cornette Unflatteringly Compares Satnam Singh To Giant Gonzalez
During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...]
Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...]
Apr 25
James Storm On How Beer Money Was Formed
James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]
Apr 25 - James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]
Apr 25
Santino Marella Reveals Cody Rhodes Messed Up Mick Foley Royal Rumble Spot In 2012
Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...]
Apr 25 - Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...]
Apr 25
Lash LeRoux Discusses Origins Of Misfits In Action, Conflict Of Interest Between Religion & Wrestling
Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...]
Apr 25 - Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...]
Apr 25
Juice Robinson Doesn't Want A Social Media Account, But Would Entertain An Instagram
Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...]
Apr 25 - Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...]
Apr 25
Eddie Kingston: "AEW Gave Me My First Shot. I'm A Loyal Guy."
Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I’m good. I worked for this. I don&rs[...]
Apr 25 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I’m good. I worked for this. I don&rs[...]
Apr 24
Randy Orton On The Future Of WWE: "Roman Will Be In Hollywood, I'll Still Be Here."
Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are [...]
Apr 24 - Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are [...]
Apr 24
Booker T Thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin Could Have A Part-Time "Undertaker" Like Role In WWE
Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at WrestleMania 38. “I wouldn’t say just a[...]
Apr 24 - Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at WrestleMania 38. “I wouldn’t say just a[...]
Apr 24
Big Update On Asuka Returning To WWE Television (SPOILER)
Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the latest rumors are to be believed it could be very soon.[...]
Apr 24 - Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the latest rumors are to be believed it could be very soon.[...]
Apr 24
Producers For Last Week's WWE RAW and SmackDown Matches and Segments Revealed
A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings: WWE RAW - APRIL 18  - Michael Hayes and Petey Williams pro[...]
Apr 24 - A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings: WWE RAW - APRIL 18  - Michael Hayes and Petey Williams pro[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π