DPW Forever Results - First Ever DPW Tag Team Champions Crowned

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Apr 25 - Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...]
Apr 25 - PWTorch is reporting that AEW will move AEW Dark tapings from May 30th to April 1st. As a result, multiple talents were pulled from upcoming events, including shows for PWG and Black Label Pro. Lee M[...]
Apr 25 - On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...]
Apr 25
SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022) IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]
Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]
Apr 25
Grado Set To Return To ICW In July Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...]
Apr 25 - Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...]
Apr 25 - Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results are as follows: 4-Way Match: Diego Hill d[...]
Apr 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They looked at our background, they knew we were amate[...]
Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing.[...]
Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. “I told him he needs to tone it down. I told[...]
Apr 25 - Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The broadcast will feature the already a[...]
Apr 25
WWE Superstar Set For Biggest Push Since John Cena On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...]
Apr 25 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...]
Apr 25 - Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan. During an [...]
Apr 25 - WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to programming conflicts. The broadcast can howev[...]
Apr 25 - WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: - Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jind[...]
Apr 25 - An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. That name is WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali who earlier [...]
Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...]
Apr 25
James Storm On How Beer Money Was Formed James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]
Apr 25 - James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]
Apr 25 - Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...]
Apr 25 - Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...]
Apr 25 - Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...]
Apr 24 - Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are [...]
Apr 24 - Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the latest rumors are to be believed it could be very soon.[...]