WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H Offered D-Von Dudley Producer Role In WWE, Konnor Speaks On Stopping Drinking
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 25, 2022
On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE.
“Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing. What he did for NXT was truly amazing. So at the Hall of Fame this year, when Triple H came out to sit down, and the fans were saying ‘Thank you Hunter’, I thought it was great. I kind of got goosebumps because when Bubba and I were no longer going to be with WWE, Hunter gave me the opportunity to be a producer backstage. Listen, I could have left and gone elsewhere. Me and Bubba could have still probably been together, maybe went to ROH and wrestled there, but I didn’t want to wrestle anywhere else but WWE. But still, Hunter knew that, and Hunter came to me right before me and Bubba went out and said, ‘Listen, I have an opportunity for you to be a producer.’ At first, I didn’t want to do it because I wanted to wrestle. He said, ‘Well, we have this opportunity. What would you like to do’, and I said, ‘Well, I have no other choice.’ I don’t want to go to Japan because I have some things going on in my personal life at that time that needed to be taken care of here in the States, so I couldn’t possibly leave. So I said, ‘I’ll take it.’ I say thank you so much for the opportunity because if it wasn’t for Hunter, I would not have been a producer.”
During this same interview, Konnor spoke about quitting drinking during the pandemic.
“I did a lot of soul searching for myself, I guess you could say. There was a point I think during my life that I used to drink a lot and I used to let myself go. Sometimes I didn’t know how to say no,” he revealed.
“So what I ended up doing was I realized that I might have had an issue. So what I ended up doing was I took a year of sobriety. I said I have to prove to myself that I’m not an alcoholic, and so for a whole year, I never touched a drink in that year. I was like, ok, because I was like, I did it to myself, I need to fix this myself. That was my mentality and I did it. That was one of my biggest things I did over the course of that first year off.”
“I started drinking in 11th grade and so that’s really terrible to talk about, but I think sometimes it needs to be known and I drank quite a bit. I just was like, dammit, enough’s enough. Even my wife said something to me, and she was like, ‘You know, you’re an alcoholic’ and I was like, ‘No, or am I?’, and then once I questioned it, the moment I questioned that, I said, ‘You son of a b*tch. You just might be an alcoholic. Now, you’ve got to make sure that you’re not.’ It was hard, but it was done and it was attainable.”
Apr 25 - Sunny took to Twitter today to break her silence following her involvement in a fatal car crash that made headlines here on WNS. QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty com[...]
Apr 25 - PWTorch is reporting that AEW will move AEW Dark tapings from May 30th to April 1st. As a result, multiple talents were pulled from upcoming events, including shows for PWG and Black Label Pro. Lee M[...]
Apr 25 - On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone took some time to discuss the Warner Media / Discovery merger and what effect it may have on AEW. “From the people I&rs[...]
Apr 25
SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (4/24/2022) IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]
Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling held tapings inside the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The spoilers are as follows: - Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw. - VBD, Heath and Rhino and The Briscoes[...]
Apr 25
Grado Set To Return To ICW In July Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...]
Apr 25 - Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado is set to return to the promotion at their Shug’s Hoose Party 7 event. The event goes down on Friday[...]
Apr 25 - Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their DPW Forever event on April 23rd, 2022. During this show, the first ever DPW Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results are as follows: 4-Way Match: Diego Hill d[...]
Apr 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on the Two Men Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about getting paired up with Shelton Benjamin. “They looked at our background, they knew we were amate[...]
Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley gave Triple H credit for offering him a producer role in WWE. “Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing.[...]
Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled talking to Jeff Hardy about his high-risk style and needing to tone it down. “I told him he needs to tone it down. I told[...]
Apr 25 - Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The broadcast will feature the already a[...]
Apr 25
WWE Superstar Set For Biggest Push Since John Cena On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...]
Apr 25 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee. It is no secret[...]
Apr 25 - Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan. During an [...]
Apr 25 - WWE RAW is not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada for the next three weeks. The dates impacted are April 25, May 2, and May 9 due to programming conflicts. The broadcast can howev[...]
Apr 25 - WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, below are the results courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling: - Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Jind[...]
Apr 25 - An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from Fightful. That name is WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali who earlier [...]
Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...]
Apr 25
James Storm On How Beer Money Was Formed James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]
Apr 25 - James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]
Apr 25 - Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...]
Apr 25 - Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...]
Apr 25 - Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...]
Apr 24 - Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are [...]
Apr 24 - Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the latest rumors are to be believed it could be very soon.[...]