Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - A Big Return, Title Match and 20th Anniversary Celebration!
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2022
Tonight WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The broadcast will feature the already advertised 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton.
WWE has also announced Becky Lynch’s return for tonight’s RAW which will be her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.
Belair will defend her RAW women's title against Sonya Deville.
The company will also hold a Homecoming Celebration for hometown Superstar Belair however this will be a dark segment. As for a dark match, there will be SmackDown talent in town, with The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus.
WWE has announced the following for tonight:
- Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38
- 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton
- Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest
