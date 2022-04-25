WWE Superstar Set For Biggest Push Since John Cena
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2022
On last Monday's WWE RAW, Theory (formally Austin Theory) became the new WWE United States champion, just a couple of weeks after a high-profile WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee.
It is no secret that WWE officials are high on Theory, in fact, Vince McMahon is his biggest advocate with insider source @WrestleVotes reporting on Twitter that McMahon will "give the kid everything he needs to be successful" as he views him as a young John Cena.
"Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful”
