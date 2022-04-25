WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think He’ll Ever Be Invited To Future AEW Events
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2022
Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very vocal about All Elite Wrestling over the last several months and there is reportedly some heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan.
During an appearance on the MackMania podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer said he is a little upset at the thought of not being invited back to AEW in the future as he believes that Khan thinks he is a "pain in his ass" right now.
“I have been beating this drum, and this is one of the reasons why Tony probably thinks I am a pain in his ass at this point. I’ll never get invited to another AEW event, which is okay. I am a little sad about that, but I get it, I don’t take it personally.
But I’ve been saying for over a year now when it comes to AEW. And this is why I am concerned about their dirt sheet booking approach, booking for the internet if you will. Is that if you’re not growing, you’re dying.
“I would venture to guess 99% of the people who talk about it on social media when they are constantly comparing ratings, or even statisticians that are cramming all this data in there and they’re using that data to pain the picture they want the narratives to be.
“That was one of the things I called Tony Khan out in the first place. Stop comparing yourself to WWE, you’re not competitive in any measurable way. But the more you try to convince people you are, the dumber you look because it’s insulting.”