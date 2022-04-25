Interesting Name Possibly Returning To WWE RAW Tonight
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2022
An interesting name could be returning to WWE television as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, according to a report from
Fightful.
That name is WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali who earlier this year asked for his release from the company. WWE did not grant Ali his release and they have at last word no intention of doing so.
Ali reportedly has around two and a half years left on his current contract and has been sitting at home since the end of last year due to the fact creative has nothing for him. If Ali were to refuse to work then the company could add time to his contract.
Ali is reported to have had a "heated argument" with Vince McMahon back in November 2021 with McMahon reportedly pitching for "something Mustafa Ali would never have done" and thus the cause of the argument.
