Jim Cornette Unflatteringly Compares Satnam Singh To Giant Gonzalez
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 25, 2022
During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez.
"There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay go in and the heels attack. Tony Schiavone of all people, they give him the duty to explain who this guy. So Tony knows him because he has been to the AEW workout sessions that we have been previously told was run by QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes, now it’s just the AEW training facility and Sonjay Dutt is doing the workouts. He’s apparently a flunk out, we’ve got Giant Gonzalez all over again, he’s a 7 foot something who couldn’t make the basketball team. I’m sure he is a nice guy, but I don’t know if he is going to be as good as Giant Gonzalez. This attempt to get heat made Jericho’s business look good. As soon as people realised he couldn’t do anything, they started scoff booing. They weren’t booing that Samoa Joe was getting beaten up, they were booing like ‘This sucks, what the f*ck are we doing here?’ Scoff booing. Satnam Singh’s big move was a head claw, f*cking Almost [Omos] just used this.
"Now, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal are the gatekeepers to this star that Tony Khan apparently thinks will make them a big deal in India. That apparently is the story behind this, Tony Khan has said that this guy is going to be big in India, Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal will be their featured people in India, f*ck me. The poor Americans that are giving you your ratings and ticket money are going to have to watch this f*cking clown because you want to potentially get people in India. I will admit they love The Great Khali in India, you’ve seen the articles, they still think the business is real and that The Great Khali was a great wrestler. But we got what we wanted, Jay Lethal is going to be pushed, but pushed with the world’s worst wrestler."
