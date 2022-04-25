“It was just a matter of different timing in different directions and stuff. I had gone there and things just didn’t work out because of family reasons. Then I went back to Impact. Then Bobby’s contract was actually up, I think, like eight months later, and we had talked about that he wanted to go, and I wished him luck. Every man has to do their own journey. To me, right now in my life, it worked out for me perfectly, because I’m really happy with my life right now.”

“We were just hanging out backstage and I remember Dutch Mantell coming up to us and saying ‘Hey, just so you know, we don’t have anything for you, so we’re just going to put you and you together for a while.' It was just supposed to be a short term deal, you know, until we can figure out something for you guys. It was like, alright. Then it’s one of those things where me and Bobby, we were like if we’re going to be together, let’s try to do something really cool while we’re together.”

James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling.

» More News From This Feed

Jim Cornette Unflatteringly Compares Satnam Singh To Giant Gonzalez

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...] Apr 25 - During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut and compared him to Giant Gonzalez. "There’s the giant in the ring, Lethal and Sonjay g[...]

James Storm On How Beer Money Was Formed

James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...] Apr 25 - James Storm was recently a guest on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, where he spoke about getting paired up with Robert Roode to form Beer Money in TNA Wrestling. “We were just hanging out bac[...]

Santino Marella Reveals Cody Rhodes Messed Up Mick Foley Royal Rumble Spot In 2012

Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...] Apr 25 - Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley. “You know what, that moment, it was a[...]

Lash LeRoux Discusses Origins Of Misfits In Action, Conflict Of Interest Between Religion & Wrestling

Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...] Apr 25 - Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. "I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I[...]

Juice Robinson Doesn't Want A Social Media Account, But Would Entertain An Instagram

Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...] Apr 25 - Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok. "Oh, [...]

Eddie Kingston: "AEW Gave Me My First Shot. I'm A Loyal Guy."

Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I’m good. I worked for this. I don&rs[...] Apr 25 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Straight Shooters podcast, where he spoke about his loyalty to AEW. "Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I’m good. I worked for this. I don&rs[...]

Randy Orton On The Future Of WWE: "Roman Will Be In Hollywood, I'll Still Be Here."

Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are [...] Apr 24 - Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward. “You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are [...]

Booker T Thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin Could Have A Part-Time "Undertaker" Like Role In WWE

Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at WrestleMania 38. “I wouldn’t say just a[...] Apr 24 - Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at WrestleMania 38. “I wouldn’t say just a[...]

Big Update On Asuka Returning To WWE Television (SPOILER)

Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the latest rumors are to be believed it could be very soon.[...] Apr 24 - Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the latest rumors are to be believed it could be very soon.[...]

Producers For Last Week's WWE RAW and SmackDown Matches and Segments Revealed

A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings: WWE RAW - APRIL 18 - Michael Hayes and Petey Williams pro[...] Apr 24 - A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings: WWE RAW - APRIL 18 - Michael Hayes and Petey Williams pro[...]

Jon Moxley Announced For Pro Wrestling Revolver Event

Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced this weekend that AEW star Jon Moxley will be appearing at the upcoming Stranger Thangs event scheduled for June 11 in Dayton, Ohio. The event will be held at the[...] Apr 24 - Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced this weekend that AEW star Jon Moxley will be appearing at the upcoming Stranger Thangs event scheduled for June 11 in Dayton, Ohio. The event will be held at the[...]

Update On AEW Pulling Talents From PWG Show

We recently reported All Elite Wrestling had talent originally scheduled to work the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Delivering the Goods event on May 1, 2022 however they were recently pulled from the [...] Apr 24 - We recently reported All Elite Wrestling had talent originally scheduled to work the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Delivering the Goods event on May 1, 2022 however they were recently pulled from the [...]

📺 WATCH: 20 Greatest Randy Orton WWE Moments

The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 has expanded to look at WWE veteran Randy Orton’s 20 greatest moments in honor of Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE. Watch the most memorable moments fr[...] Apr 24 - The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 has expanded to look at WWE veteran Randy Orton’s 20 greatest moments in honor of Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE. Watch the most memorable moments fr[...]

Tyson Fury Wants To Knock Out Top WWE Superstar At SummerSlam 2022

Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. During the post-fight press conference, Fury talked about returning to WWE and go[...] Apr 24 - Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. During the post-fight press conference, Fury talked about returning to WWE and go[...]

Update On Bret Hart’s Status With WWE, How AEW Views The Situation

It has been recently reported that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would prevent him from making AEW appearances such as the finals of the Owen Hart tournament at Doub[...] Apr 24 - It has been recently reported that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would prevent him from making AEW appearances such as the finals of the Owen Hart tournament at Doub[...]

WWE Announces Official Match Card For London Live Event

WWE has announced the full card for next Friday’s WWE Live event at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will not be a SmackDown television taping. The card for the event: - Undisputed WWE Un[...] Apr 24 - WWE has announced the full card for next Friday’s WWE Live event at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will not be a SmackDown television taping. The card for the event: - Undisputed WWE Un[...]

Adam Page Opens Up About His Character In AEW, Mentors, Matches He's Most Proud Of, More

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Page discussed how much of himself is in his AEW character, which AEW match he is most proud of, and more. On how[...] Apr 24 - During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Page discussed how much of himself is in his AEW character, which AEW match he is most proud of, and more. On how[...]

Eric Bischoff Supports WWE Decision To Make Ring Name Changes

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has defended the recent name changes to Superstars on both NXT 2.0 and the main roster. WWE has a new policy in place that prohibits new talent from using their real n[...] Apr 24 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has defended the recent name changes to Superstars on both NXT 2.0 and the main roster. WWE has a new policy in place that prohibits new talent from using their real n[...]

Minoru Suzuki and More Announced For AEW Dark: Dark Elevation

AEW has announced the matches set to take place on week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday evening on YouTube: - The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10, & [...] Apr 24 - AEW has announced the matches set to take place on week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday evening on YouTube: - The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10, & [...]

Kevin Owens On Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 Match, Desire To Work With Matthew McConaughey, More

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match, wanting to work with Matthew McConaughey and more. On his[...] Apr 24 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match, wanting to work with Matthew McConaughey and more. On his[...]

Dax Harwood Comments On Rumors Of WWE Being Interested In FTR Returning

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dax Harwood commented on the rumors that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR when their current AEW contract expires this summer. [...] Apr 24 - During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dax Harwood commented on the rumors that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR when their current AEW contract expires this summer. [...]

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (4/23/2022) Results

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. - GUNTHER def. [...] Apr 24 - WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. - GUNTHER def. [...]

GCW The Old Me Results

Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, B[...] Apr 24 - Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, B[...]

NJPW STRONG Results (4/23/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW World. The results are as follows: Big Damo defe[...] Apr 24 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW World. The results are as follows: Big Damo defe[...]