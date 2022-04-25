Santino Marella Reveals Cody Rhodes Messed Up Mick Foley Royal Rumble Spot In 2012

Santino Marella was recently a guest on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his 2012 Royal Rumble interaction with Mick Foley.

“You know what, that moment, it was awesome. We really enjoyed it, but it was supposed to go a little longer. Once they locked up, Cody Rhodes broke it up too soon. We were supposed to go like all the way across the ring, and the other guys come in on it. It was supposed to be more of an epic battle. The showdown part was good. You know, the way we turned around, timed putting on our respective socks, that was all good. But when we locked up – although it’s a funny, historic kind of moment, there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘ahh, it was supposed to be better.’ I actually remember getting mad at Cody after he’d broken it up, ‘that was supposed to go longer!’

“When you see magicians and their spells going back and forth, that’s kind of what we were envisioning. Putting it all together was so fun with him [Mick Foley]. That was – it was my idea, and the more I just kept explaining it to him, he was literally just kind of smiling. He loved it. It was actually one of his most favorite things. He talks about that, like, you know, as his top five favorite moments, was doing that. And you watch it, the entire time he has this hilarious grin on his face. He’s having the best time in the world. He’s a big kid at heart, and this is, you know, right up his alley.”