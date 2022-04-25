Lash LeRoux Discusses Origins Of Misfits In Action, Conflict Of Interest Between Religion & Wrestling

Lash LeRoux was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards podcast, where he was asked his thoughts on Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

"I was never around Jerry Lawler as much as I was around Bret Hart because we were in competing companies at the time. Him in WWE & me in WCW, and I’ve done a few events with Jerry since then, but they were always situations and circumstances where we didn’t get the opportunity to talk a lot. So we don’t know each other quite as well. Bret, I got to know a little better. But funnily enough, and oddly enough, I didn’t realize he was a bit of an artist himself until after WCW was kind of done. Once WCW was done, then I saw some of his stuff online… I didn’t realize while he was in WCW that he liked to draw cartoons. He never mentioned it to me about what I was doing in WCW Magazine so I never had an opportunity to talk to him about it."

On the conflict of interest between religion and pro wrestling:

"Actually, I always tried to carry myself in walking a way that didn’t conflict with my faith. It was always extremely important at the time. I was very young. And always paramount was maintaining my integrity and trying my best to maintain my faith and my beliefs. A very cool experience early on, was one of the first Nitros I was ever at, Sting came up to me, and he had spoken to Ted Dibiase, and I knew Ted pretty well at that point, and of course Ted was active in ministry then, and still is, and he (Sting) had heard through Ted about me being a person of faith, and being a believer as a young guy, and he made it a point to walk up to me and say, “hey, if you’re ever experiencing any difficulties or feel overwhelmed or have crisis of faith or need someone to speak to, come grab me anytime and we’ll talk about our faith.” And I always thought that was pretty cool. I don’t try to beat people over the head with it. It’s just near and dear to my heart. I don’t necessarily wear it on my sleeve. I have a thick skin if people don’t feel the way that I feel. But that doesn’t change how passionate I am about it."

On the formation of the MIA: