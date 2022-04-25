Juice Robinson Doesn't Want A Social Media Account, But Would Entertain An Instagram

Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about not using social media, and was asked if he'd ever consider being one of those people who do dances on TikTok.

"Oh, man. I would imagine not. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything with dances. But who knows? I don’t think I’ll ever have social media. Unless I need it. Unless something happened where I was like, ‘Wow, I need that. I need to say this. I need to say this to people.’ See there’s just nothing I need to tell anyone. There’s nothing I need to tell you. There’s nothing I should say that should affect anyone. So what would I ever say? I don’t have anything to say. There’s nothing for me to say."

That being said, Robinson isn't against the idea of having an Instagram account.

"I could see Instagram. That’s one maybe I could see where I just take cute little pictures and stuff. That’s fine."

On what kind of content he'd post on his Instagram account:

"I don’t know. I’d probably be one of those weird nature people. But I don’t want to be one of those people. ‘Oh, look. I was out at the crack of dawn today and caught a bass.’ I mean, that’s good. Yeah. I do like the pictures on Instagram. I look over Toni’s shoulder, and she looks at funny things sometimes. The things she follows is funny. I don’t want to do that ‘cause I stand for no social media now. It’s part of my character."

Robinson spoke about Bad Luck Fale's TikTok account.

"That’s good. Yeah, I heard. He does motivational things. That’s great. That’s awesome. That’s just not me. I’ve got things to do you know? People to see. I try to put my phone down, I really try to put my phone down. That’s a big thing I try to do. It just feels so good. I dare you. Just leave your phone and leave your house. Just bring your wallet, get in your car and go for a drive. Go to the grocery store. Just no phone. It just feels so good, the more I’m away from it. It’s nice. You do need it. We need them and I love the internet. I’m not saying I don’t like the internet. I need to google things. When I need to know something, boom, I need to know it. What kind of tree is that. What kind of whatever is that? You need your useless facts."

Robinson was asked what sites he does go to on the internet.