Randy Orton On The Future Of WWE: "Roman Will Be In Hollywood, I'll Still Be Here."

The video was unlisted by WWE's official YouTube channel, but it's still accessible:

“You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are talking WWE more specifically my legacy will be that I was the next guy after The Undertaker that was the only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades. I don’t care, Roman Reigns, I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood — I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody.”

Randy Orton recently spoke on WWE's YouTube channel, where he spoke about where he sees his legacy going forward.

Booker T Thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin Could Have A Part-Time "Undertaker" Like Role In WWE

Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at Wres[...] Apr 24 - Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at Wres[...]

Big Update On Asuka Returning To WWE Television (SPOILER)

Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the lates[...] Apr 24 - Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again. If the lates[...]

Producers For Last Week's WWE RAW and SmackDown Matches and Segments Revealed

A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings: WWE RAW - APRI[...] Apr 24 - A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings: WWE RAW - APRI[...]

Jon Moxley Announced For Pro Wrestling Revolver Event

Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced this weekend that AEW star Jon Moxley will be appearing at the upcoming Stranger Thangs event scheduled for June [...] Apr 24 - Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced this weekend that AEW star Jon Moxley will be appearing at the upcoming Stranger Thangs event scheduled for June [...]

Update On AEW Pulling Talents From PWG Show

We recently reported All Elite Wrestling had talent originally scheduled to work the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Delivering the Goods event on May 1[...] Apr 24 - We recently reported All Elite Wrestling had talent originally scheduled to work the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Delivering the Goods event on May 1[...]

📺 WATCH: 20 Greatest Randy Orton WWE Moments

The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 has expanded to look at WWE veteran Randy Orton’s 20 greatest moments in honor of Orton’s 20th annive[...] Apr 24 - The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 has expanded to look at WWE veteran Randy Orton’s 20 greatest moments in honor of Orton’s 20th annive[...]

Tyson Fury Wants To Knock Out Top WWE Superstar At SummerSlam 2022

Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. During the post-fight press con[...] Apr 24 - Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. During the post-fight press con[...]

Update On Bret Hart’s Status With WWE, How AEW Views The Situation

It has been recently reported that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would prevent him from making AEW appearances such[...] Apr 24 - It has been recently reported that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would prevent him from making AEW appearances such[...]

WWE Announces Official Match Card For London Live Event

WWE has announced the full card for next Friday’s WWE Live event at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will not be a SmackDown television tap[...] Apr 24 - WWE has announced the full card for next Friday’s WWE Live event at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will not be a SmackDown television tap[...]

Adam Page Opens Up About His Character In AEW, Mentors, Matches He's Most Proud Of, More

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Page discussed how much of himself is in his AEW character, whic[...] Apr 24 - During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Page discussed how much of himself is in his AEW character, whic[...]

Eric Bischoff Supports WWE Decision To Make Ring Name Changes

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has defended the recent name changes to Superstars on both NXT 2.0 and the main roster. WWE has a new policy in place[...] Apr 24 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has defended the recent name changes to Superstars on both NXT 2.0 and the main roster. WWE has a new policy in place[...]

Minoru Suzuki and More Announced For AEW Dark: Dark Elevation

AEW has announced the matches set to take place on week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday evening on YouTube: - The Dark Order[...] Apr 24 - AEW has announced the matches set to take place on week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday evening on YouTube: - The Dark Order[...]

Kevin Owens On Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 Match, Desire To Work With Matthew McConaughey, More

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match, wanting [...] Apr 24 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match, wanting [...]

Dax Harwood Comments On Rumors Of WWE Being Interested In FTR Returning

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dax Harwood commented on the rumors that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR when[...] Apr 24 - During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dax Harwood commented on the rumors that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR when[...]

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (4/23/2022) Results

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his W[...] Apr 24 - WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his W[...]

GCW The Old Me Results

Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scr[...] Apr 24 - Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scr[...]

NJPW STRONG Results (4/23/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW Wo[...] Apr 24 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW Wo[...]

IMPACT Rebellion 2022 Results

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion results, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey The war between Honor No More and Bulle[...] Apr 24 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion results, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey The war between Honor No More and Bulle[...]

Three AEW Stars Removed From PWG Delivering The Goods Event

PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1[...] Apr 23 - PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1[...]

WWE Surveys Fans About NFTs, Wrestler Ranking System & Behind-The-Scenes Interest

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, [...] Apr 23 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, [...]

Fan Gets Nightmare Family Logo Tattooed On Himself After Cody Rhodes Likes His Tweet

A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it ou[...] Apr 23 - A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it ou[...]

Yulisa Leon Reveals Bianca Belair Inspired Her To Become A Professional Wrestler

You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair [...] Apr 23 - You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair [...]

Ricky Starks Isn't Intimidated By Growing AEW Roster, Says He's A Born Main Eventer

Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I w[...] Apr 23 - Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I w[...]