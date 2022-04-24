Booker T Thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin Could Have A Part-Time "Undertaker" Like Role In WWE

Booker T recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about his belief that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could have a role in WWE after his showing at WrestleMania 38.

“I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that. Star power is everything. Saudi Arabia, to have ‘Stone Cold’ on that card right there? Boom, I’m sure the people over there would love it, man. To see Austin in Cardiff, Wales? Man, that would be awesome because I’m sure the guys over there haven’t seen him in such a long time. To see ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin live, up close, in person – that would just be a moment for those guys just to see Steve Austin. Forget about him in the ring. To see him, take a photo with him, shake a hand, tell a story, whatever it may be, that crowd would get its money’s worth if Steve was a part of it. Steve may be the new Undertaker – the guy that [shows] up to pop the crowd, give the crowd that moment that they’re gonna remember for the rest of their lives, and me personally, I think that’s a damn good position to be in.”

Booker says Austin's one of the last special attractions left in wrestling.

“He’s the last one left, man. I mean, I don’t think Shawn Michaels is gonna be the guy to fill that role or anything like that. I can’t think of any other names besides myself and that’s just not something that I really want to do at all. Bring me a match and a check and I’m all down for that, but as far as being that guy, I can’t think of too many people outside ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin who could take it and make it something totally special when you see it on the marquee that fans go, ‘That right there. I gotta see it,’ just because. No other reason, I just gotta see it. So definitely, he could be that guy who slips into the ‘Undertaker role’ and be that three-time-a-year guy to come out and just do something.”

