Big Update On Asuka Returning To WWE Television (SPOILER)
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2022
Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE television for nine months and many have wondered when the former WWE Women's Champion will be seen again.
If the latest rumors are to be believed it could be very soon.
WWE has advertised Becky Lynch’s return for Monday's April 25 episode of RAW and
Reddit user Kerrmit125, has revealed that Becky appears to be set for a feud with Asuka, which could mean she returns to the red brand to kick off the storyline in around 24 hours.
Kerrmit123 is a "verified reliable insider" according to r/SquaredCircle mods with a strong past record of breaking stories ahead of time.
