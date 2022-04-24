Producers For Last Week's WWE RAW and SmackDown Matches and Segments Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2022

A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings:

WWE RAW - APRIL 18

- Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced the opening segment that featured Seth Rollins. Additionally, Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens main event match.

- Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. This match featured Naomi and Sasha Banks successfully defending their titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

- WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Bianca Belair/Sonya Deville segment.

- Shane “Hurricane” Helms and Curtis Axel produced Veer Mahaan’s squash match over Jeff Brooks.

- Shawn Daivari produced the Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable match.

- Chris Park (Abyss) produced the RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits match.

- James Gibson (Jamie Noble) and Ariya Daivari produced the Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory match.

- Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstra) produced the 24/7 wedding segment.

- Shane Helms produced the T-BAR vs. Apollo Crews dark match. Adam Pearce produced the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cedric Alexander dark match.

WWE SMACKDOWN - APRIL 22

- Petey Williams produced the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair contract signing.

- Shane Helms and James Gibson produced the Xavier Woods vs. Butch match.

- Kenny Dykstra produced Gunther’s squash match over Teddy Goodz.

- Michael Hayes and Ariya Daivari produced the Riddle vs. Jey Uso match.

- Tyson Kidd produced the segment where Sasha Banks and Naomi were interrupted by Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

- Adam Pearce and Curtis Axel produced the Madcap Moss vs. Angel match.

- Kenny Dykstra produced many backstage segments on SmackDown.

- Chris Park produced the Lumberjack Match featuring Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre.

- Shawn Daivari produced a SmackDown dark match that featured MACE vs. Ivar.