Update On AEW Pulling Talents From PWG Show

We recently reported All Elite Wrestling had talent originally scheduled to work the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Delivering the Goods event on May 1, 2022 however they were recently pulled from the event.

The names who were to appear were JD Drake, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta.

PWTorch is reporting that AEW stars were pulled as a result of the company moving a scheduled set of Dark tapings from April 30 to May 1. Talents who were working elsewhere beforehand had to withdraw from their other dates to be available for the AEW TV tapings.

Daniel Garcia is still going to be working the PWG Delivering the Goods show against Bandido.