📺 WATCH: 20 Greatest Randy Orton WWE Moments

The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 has expanded to look at WWE veteran Randy Orton’s 20 greatest moments in honor of Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE. Watch the most memorable moments fr[...] Apr 24 - The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 has expanded to look at WWE veteran Randy Orton’s 20 greatest moments in honor of Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE. Watch the most memorable moments fr[...]

Tyson Fury Wants To Knock Out Top WWE Superstar At SummerSlam 2022

Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. During the post-fight press conference, Fury talked about returning to WWE and go[...] Apr 24 - Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. During the post-fight press conference, Fury talked about returning to WWE and go[...]

Update On Bret Hart’s Status With WWE, How AEW Views The Situation

It has been recently reported that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would prevent him from making AEW appearances such as the finals of the Owen Hart tournament at Doub[...] Apr 24 - It has been recently reported that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would prevent him from making AEW appearances such as the finals of the Owen Hart tournament at Doub[...]

WWE Announces Official Match Card For London Live Event

WWE has announced the full card for next Friday’s WWE Live event at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will not be a SmackDown television taping. The card for the event: - Undisputed WWE Un[...] Apr 24 - WWE has announced the full card for next Friday’s WWE Live event at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will not be a SmackDown television taping. The card for the event: - Undisputed WWE Un[...]

Adam Page Opens Up About His Character In AEW, Mentors, Matches He's Most Proud Of, More

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Page discussed how much of himself is in his AEW character, which AEW match he is most proud of, and more. On how[...] Apr 24 - During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Page discussed how much of himself is in his AEW character, which AEW match he is most proud of, and more. On how[...]

Eric Bischoff Supports WWE Decision To Make Ring Name Changes

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has defended the recent name changes to Superstars on both NXT 2.0 and the main roster. WWE has a new policy in place that prohibits new talent from using their real n[...] Apr 24 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has defended the recent name changes to Superstars on both NXT 2.0 and the main roster. WWE has a new policy in place that prohibits new talent from using their real n[...]

Minoru Suzuki and More Announced For AEW Dark: Dark Elevation

AEW has announced the matches set to take place on week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday evening on YouTube: - The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10, & [...] Apr 24 - AEW has announced the matches set to take place on week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs Monday evening on YouTube: - The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10, & [...]

Kevin Owens On Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 Match, Desire To Work With Matthew McConaughey, More

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match, wanting to work with Matthew McConaughey and more. On his[...] Apr 24 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match, wanting to work with Matthew McConaughey and more. On his[...]

Dax Harwood Comments On Rumors Of WWE Being Interested In FTR Returning

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dax Harwood commented on the rumors that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR when their current AEW contract expires this summer. [...] Apr 24 - During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dax Harwood commented on the rumors that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR when their current AEW contract expires this summer. [...]

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (4/23/2022) Results

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. - GUNTHER def. [...] Apr 24 - WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. - GUNTHER def. [...]

GCW The Old Me Results

Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, B[...] Apr 24 - Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, B[...]

NJPW STRONG Results (4/23/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW World. The results are as follows: Big Damo defe[...] Apr 24 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW World. The results are as follows: Big Damo defe[...]

IMPACT Rebellion 2022 Results

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion results, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey The war between Honor No More and Bullet Club continues as Eddie Edwards battles Chris Be[...] Apr 24 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion results, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey The war between Honor No More and Bullet Club continues as Eddie Edwards battles Chris Be[...]

Three AEW Stars Removed From PWG Delivering The Goods Event

PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1st. The stars that have been removed are JD Drake[...] Apr 23 - PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1st. The stars that have been removed are JD Drake[...]

WWE Surveys Fans About NFTs, Wrestler Ranking System & Behind-The-Scenes Interest

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, Smackdown and NXT 2.0, while another question aske[...] Apr 23 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, Smackdown and NXT 2.0, while another question aske[...]

Fan Gets Nightmare Family Logo Tattooed On Himself After Cody Rhodes Likes His Tweet

A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it out: If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo h[...] Apr 23 - A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it out: If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo h[...]

Yulisa Leon Reveals Bianca Belair Inspired Her To Become A Professional Wrestler

You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair and NXT's Yulisa Leon. In an interview with El Br[...] Apr 23 - You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair and NXT's Yulisa Leon. In an interview with El Br[...]

Ricky Starks Isn't Intimidated By Growing AEW Roster, Says He's A Born Main Eventer

Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I was born, I think I was always meant to be a main e[...] Apr 23 - Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I was born, I think I was always meant to be a main e[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [4/22/2022] Results

Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Moss def. Angel Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via Cou[...] Apr 23 - Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Moss def. Angel Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via Cou[...]

LA Knight Recruits A Second Member To Knight Model Management

During a dark segment prior to last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight came to the ring, again with Mace as previously reported, and introduced his newest member of his Knight Mo[...] Apr 23 - During a dark segment prior to last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight came to the ring, again with Mace as previously reported, and introduced his newest member of his Knight Mo[...]

Kenny Omega Says Xavier Woods Doesn't Have Proper Fighting Game Skills

Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill. “Austin’s [Xavier Woods] talking about going back in on Str[...] Apr 23 - Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill. “Austin’s [Xavier Woods] talking about going back in on Str[...]

Baron Black Talks Satnam Singh Training At The Nightmare Factory

Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgia. “All I can tell you is me training at [...] Apr 23 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgia. “All I can tell you is me training at [...]

Big Swole: "I Don't Like To Burn Any Bridges, I Just Like To Tell The Truth."

Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still have love for the people there at AEW. Like, I stil[...] Apr 23 - Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still have love for the people there at AEW. Like, I stil[...]

Jonathan Gresham Off IMPACT Rebellion Tonight Following AEW Injury, Replacement Named

Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announced. IMPACT has removed Gresham from the card and r[...] Apr 23 - Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announced. IMPACT has removed Gresham from the card and r[...]