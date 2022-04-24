Tyson Fury Wants To Knock Out Top WWE Superstar At SummerSlam 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2022
Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles.
During the post-fight press conference, Fury talked about returning to WWE and going his desire to go up against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, which was originally planned for 2020 but didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fury has one match back at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Braun Strowman via count-out.
The Gypsy King said:
“Don’t rule me out fighting there. You might see me at SummerSlam. I have to speak to Vince and the boys to maybe make this happen.
I know that Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I’ll have to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff, back at the center stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling.
I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia. It was fantastic. To come here and do it would be phenomenal. We’re definitely going to make a bit of contact to see if we can make that SummerSlam thing a reality.”
