WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (4/23/2022) Results
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 24, 2022
WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The results are as follows:
- Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.
- GUNTHER def. Mansoor in a Singles Match.
- The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) def. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) to retain their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
- Kofi Kingston def. Sheamus in a Singles Match.
- Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn in a Singles Match.
- Sasha Banks and Naomi (c) def. Shayna Baszler and Natalya to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
- Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre to retain his WWE Universal Championship.
https://wrestlr.me/75705/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 24
Apr 24 - WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event show in Reading, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal to retain his W[...]
Apr 24 GCW The Old Me Results Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scr[...]
Apr 24 - Game Changer Wrestling held their The Old Me event on April 23rd from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI. The results are as follows: Scr[...]
Apr 24 NJPW STRONG Results (4/23/2022) New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW Wo[...]
Apr 24 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held an episode of NJPW STRONG on April 23rd. The event was part of NJPW STRONG Strong Style Evolve 2022 and aired on NJPW Wo[...]
Apr 24 IMPACT Rebellion 2022 Results Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion results, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey The war between Honor No More and Bulle[...]
Apr 24 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion results, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey The war between Honor No More and Bulle[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, [...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it ou[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair [...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I w[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Mos[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - During a dark segment prior to last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight came to the ring, again with Mace as previously reported,[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill. “Austin’s[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgi[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still h[...]
Apr 23
Apr 23 - Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announce[...]
Apr 22 AEW Rampage Results (April 22 2022) It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look [...]
Apr 22 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look [...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler Jo[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps, where he spoke about a Vince McMahon-ism that he actually agrees with. [...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest ap[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about when WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a ra[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhin[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...]