IMPACT Rebellion 2022 Results

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion results, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey

The war between Honor No More and Bullet Club continues as Eddie Edwards battles Chris Bey to kick things off! Bey tries to play mind games with Edwards but that angers the leader of Honor No More as he delivers a stiff chop to the chest. Edwards remains in control with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Bey superkicks him off the apron, then soars over the top rope to the floor. Bey hits a diving lariat from the top rope. Edwards plants him face-first into the mat but Bey reverses the follow-up Tiger Driver into a pinning predicament for two. Edwards connects with a Backpack Stunner for a near fall of his own. Bey reverses the Blue Thunder Bomb into a cutter. Edwards hits the Tiger Driver, followed by the Diehard Driver to put Bey away!

Eddie Edwards def Chris Bey

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) vs The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) – Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

The IInspiration receive their contractually obligated rematch for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles right here, right now! The Influence attack The IInspiration during their entrance but Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay quickly turn the tide. Dashwood traps Lee upside down in the corner, then pulls her hair as Rayne delivers a series of strikes. The pace quickens as McKay meets Rayne head-to-head in the middle of the ring. McKay takes out bother members of the Influence with some unique offense. Rayne sends McKay crashing into her own partner. Dashwood hits the Spotlight Kick on Lee for a very close near fall. Lee hits Dashwood with her signature spin kick but it’s not enough. The Influence counter The Idolizer into The Collab to retain their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles!

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) def The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) – Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Jay White vs Steve Maclin vs Chris Sabin

Three of the professional wrestling’s greatest competitors collide in this high-profile Triple Threat match! White retreats to the outside in the opening moments of the match, leaving Sabin and Maclin to duke it out. Maclin dives under the middle rope, colliding with Sabin on the floor. White drops Sabin face-first on the hardest part of the ring, then drives Maclin into the steel ring post. White remains in control with a suplex to Maclin on the outside. Sabin takes out both of his opponents with a top rope crossbody. Sabin spin-kicks Maclin while delivering a tornado DDT to White. Moments later, White comes back with a Uranage to White. Maclin catches White in the crosshairs but when he attempts to do the same to Sabin, the Motor City Machine Gun avoids the incoming assault, sending Maclin flying to the floor. Sabin counters the Blade Runner from White into a rollup for two. Sabin hits the Cradle Shock on White but Maclin sneaks in with the pin on Sabin to score the victory!

Steve Maclin def Chris Sabin & Jay White

Josh Alexander’s wife, Jennifer, tells him not to worry about her and their son tonight and to stay focused on the task at hand – defeating Moose for the IMPACT World Championship. IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore gives Alexander words of encouragement before tonight’s personal showdown.

AAA Reina de Reinas Champion & ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Taya Valkyrie – AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Taya Valkyrie makes her IMPACT in-ring return as she battles Deonna Purrazzo for the title she never lost, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship! Valkyrie hits a running crossbody, followed by a dropkick to gain the early advantage. Valkyrie hits her signature snap German suplex off the ropes. Purrazzo brings her momentum to a halt as she begins to wear Valkyrie down in the middle of the ring. Purrazzo locks in the Koji Clutch but Valkyrie counters into a pinning predicament for two. Purrazzo sends her back-first into the apron with a modified leg sweep. Purrazzo avoids Road to Valhalla and follows up with a standing Moonsault. Purrazzo launches herself off the top but Valkyrie counters into a mid-air powerbomb. Valkyrie succesfully hits Road to Valhalla to dethrone the “Champ Champ” and become the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion!

Taya Valkyrie def AAA Reina de Reinas Champion & ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo – NEW AAA Reina de Reinas Champion

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs Mike Bailey vs Ace Austin – X-Division Championship

It’s every man for himself as Trey Miguel puts the X-Division Title on the line against Mike Bailey and Ace Austin in a Triple Threat match! Miguel and Bailey take turns dishing out punishment to Austin in the early going. Austin trips up Bailey on a handspring attempt but Miguel makes him pay with an explosive dive to the floor. Miguel holds Austin as Bailey takes advantage with a springboard Moonsault. Miguel avoids Ultimo Weapon from Bailey and takes out Austin with a sliding cutter to the outside. Bailey soars with a springboard Moonsault to Austin. Miguel is next to fly as he hits a running Hurricanrana, taking Bailey all the way from the apron to the floor. Bailey connects with Ultimo Weapon on Austin but Miguel breaks the pin attempt. Miguel hits Bailey with the Meteora but Austin pulls the referee out of the ring. Austin spikes Miguel with The Fold to win the match and become the new X-Division Champion!

Ace Austin def X-Division Trey Miguel & Mike Bailey – NEW X-Division Champion

JONAH vs Tomohiro Ishii

The “Top Dog” collides with the “Stone Pitbull” and only one can come out on top! JONAH runs through Ishii, then begins to wear him down with a headlock. Both men exchange strikes in the middle of the ring as JONAH gains the upper-hand. Ishii attempts a German suplex but JONAH backs him into the corner. Ishii can’t get the big man up for his signature Brainbuster and JONAH continues the assault with a powerslam. JONAH repeatedly drives his shoulder into the solar plexus on Ishii, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex out of the corner. Ishii chops JONAH down as he begins to target his knee. Ishii uses the momentum of JONAH coming off the ropes to connect with a German suplex. Ishii hits a big clothesline for two. JONAH connects with a thunderous JONAH Bomb but it’s not enough to keep Ishii down. JONAH spears Ishii but crashes and burns on the follow-up Tsunami splash. In an incredible display of strength, Ishii gets JONAH up for the Brainbuster to win!

Tomohiro Ishii def JONAH

Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) w/ Chelsea Green vs Jordynne Grace & W. Morrissey

Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, now known as the Major Players, face off with Jordynne Grace and W. Morrissey to kick things off. Morrissey delivers a big boot to Cardona as Grace follows up with a powerbomb. Green distracts Morrissey on the outside, allowing Cardona to roll Grace up for the three count!

Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) w/ Chelsea Green def Jordynne Grace & W. Morrissey

After the bell, Morrissey hits a double chokeslam on Cardona and Myers. Grace follows up with a dive to the outside. Morrissey is about to put Myers through a table when Cardona comes to his aid. Green delivers a low blow to Morrissey but he’s wearing a cup. Morrissey powerbombs Green through the table as The Good Brothers make their entrance for the second match!

Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) vs The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson make quick work of the beaten and battered Major Players, taking Cardona out with the Magic Killer for three.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers)

Johnny Swinger and his newest student at Swinger’s Dungeon, Zicky Dice, are the next duo to enter the fray.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Dice inadvertently punches his own partner, leading to another quick Magic Killer from The Good Brothers to advance.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Rich Swann and Willie Mack enter the 8 Team Elimination Challenge!

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Swann and Mack soar over the top rope, taking Gallows and Anderson off their feet to gain the early advantage. Gallows shuts down Swann’s momentum with a big boot, followed by a delayed vertical suplex. Anderson misses a Bronco Buster in the corner. Swann hits an Enzuigiri to create separation and make the tag to Mack. The pace quickens as Mack takes Gallows off the apron. Mack hits Anderson with a Samoan Drop, followed by the standing Moonsault for two. Anderson counters the Stunner into a Spinebuster for another near fall. Anderson distracts the referee, allowing Gallows to trip Mack up on the top rope. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Mack to advance.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def Rich Swann & Willie Mack

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis

Honor No More members Kenny King and Vincent provide a distraction from the ramp as Taven and Bennett attack The Good Brothers from behind. Taven traps Anderson in a pinning predicament as Kanellis holds Anderson’s foot for three!

Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis def The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Heath and Rhino are the next team to enter the 8 Team Elimination Challenge.

Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis vs Heath & Rhino

Kanellis provides another distraction from ringside, allowing Honor No More to gain the advantage. Taven hits a twisting neck breaker on Heath. After a several-minute beatdown, Heath hits Bennett with a clothesline, allowing him to make the tag to Rhino. Bennett attacks Rhino from the apron as Taven follows up with a springboard kick for two. Rhino Gores Taven to score the victory!

Heath & Rhino def Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis

The final team to enter the match is the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design!

Heath & Rhino vs IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) w/ Deaner

Eric Young and Rhino are down following a double clothesline. Rhino makes the tag to Heath who goes on the attack. Heath hits a big jumping kick on Young for two. Heath connects with the Wake Up Call but Deaner puts his foot on the ropes to break the pin. Heath takes Young off the second rope with a powerslam but this time it’s Doering who breaks the pin. Doering sends Rhino into the steel ring post. Young spikes Heath with the Piledriver to win the match and retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) w/ Deaner def Heath & Rhino

Violent By Design escape the 8 Team Elimination Challenge with their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles intact!

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans vs Rosemary w/ Havok

Tasha Steelz and Rosemary renew their epic rivalry with the Knockouts World Title on the line! Rosemary goes on the attack right at the opening bell as she tosses Steelz across the ring. Rosemary locks in Upside Down as she does some serious damage before the referee’s count of five. Steelz slaps Havok at ringside. When Havok puts her hands on Steelz in retaliation, the referee ejects her from ringside. Steelz unloads on Rosemary with a series of strikes to the chest. Rosemary rises from the dead and takes a bite out of Steelz. Rosemary builds momentum with the Slingblade, followed by an Exploder suplex for two. Steelz evades her in the corner, then connects with Stratusfaction for another near fall. The referee stops Steelz from using the title as a weapon but Evans hits Rosemary with a big boot off the distraction. Steelz capitalizes with the Blackout but it’s not enough. Rosemary sprays Evans with the green mist, then spears Steelz in the middle of the ring but this time it’s Steelz who kicks out just in time. Steelz hits a mid-air cutter, then dumps Rosemary on her head to retain the Knockouts World Title!

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans def Rosemary w/ Havok

IMPACT World Champion Moose vs Josh Alexander – IMPACT World Championship

The stage is set and there’s no turning back – the personal World Title showdown between Moose and Josh Alexander happens now! Alexander’s family is watching on from ringside. Alexander immediately takes him off his feet as he pummels the champ with repeated strikes. Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock but Moose quickly breaks free and retreats to the outside. Moose confronts Alexander’s wife at ringside and Alexander loses his cool, allowing Moose to take control with a big boot. Moose drives him into the steel ring post. Alexander hits the ropes but Moose takes him off his feet with a high dropkick. Moose traps Alexander in a powerbomb position and whips him into the steel guardrail. Alexander fights back with a relentless flurry of kicks to the head. There’s a loud thud as Alexander hits his signature running crossbody to the back of Moose. Alexander connects an impressive ten German suplexes on the big man. Moose counters the C4 Spike into a back body drop, then hits Go To Hell for two. Alexander avoids a step-up crossbody, then locks in the Ankle Lock. Moose desperately grabs the bottom rope to break the submission. The bitter rivals exchange chops in the middle of the ring. Moose tells him to “stay down” but Alexander refuses. Moose hits a Uranage but Alexander powers out at one. Alexander connects with the C4 Spike as Moose gets his foot on the bottom rope. Moose comes back with an earth-shattering Superplex. Alexander counters the spear into a Styles Clash, then locks in the Ankle Lock again. Moose goes low as the referee is distracted by an exposed turnbuckle. Moose drives him head-first into the steel, followed by a thunderous spear but Alexander somehow kicks out at two. Moose hits a buckle bomb into the exposed turnbuckle. Alexander counters another spear, then hits the C4 Spike to win the match and become IMPACT World Champion!

Josh Alexander def IMPACT World Champion Moose – NEW IMPACT World Champion