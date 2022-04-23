WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Three AEW Stars Removed From PWG Delivering The Goods Event
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 23, 2022
PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1st.
The stars that have been removed are JD Drake, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta.
AEW's Daniel Garcia is still booked to compete.
The updated match card is as follows:
* PWG World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Daniel Garcia * Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey * Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus * The Briscoe Brothers vs. Aussie Open * Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham * Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aramis * Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste
Apr 23 - PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1st. The stars that have been removed are JD Drake[...]
Apr 23 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, Smackdown and NXT 2.0, while another question aske[...]
Apr 23 - A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it out: If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo h[...]
Apr 23 - You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair and NXT's Yulisa Leon. In an interview with El Br[...]
Apr 23 - Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I was born, I think I was always meant to be a main e[...]
Apr 23
WWE Friday Night SmackDown [4/22/2022] Results Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Moss def. Angel Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via Cou[...]
Apr 23 - Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Moss def. Angel Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via Cou[...]
Apr 23 - During a dark segment prior to last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight came to the ring, again with Mace as previously reported, and introduced his newest member of his Knight Mo[...]
Apr 23 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgia. “All I can tell you is me training at [...]
Apr 23 - Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still have love for the people there at AEW. Like, I stil[...]
Apr 23 - Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announced. IMPACT has removed Gresham from the card and r[...]
Apr 22
AEW Rampage Results (April 22 2022) It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look forward to. We have 4 matches tonight including a [...]
Apr 22 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look forward to. We have 4 matches tonight including a [...]
Apr 22
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor Has Passed Away It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler John Nursall posted the following on social media: [...]
Apr 22 - It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler John Nursall posted the following on social media: [...]
Apr 22 - QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps, where he spoke about a Vince McMahon-ism that he actually agrees with. "Everyone jokes about the 'Vince-isms,' but Pat B[...]
Apr 22 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest appearances. "I never had that outlook. I always [...]
Apr 22 - Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of how traumatizing and horrific dental procedures w[...]
Apr 22 - Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about when WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a raise. I was due for a raise. It was Dr. Tom [Pricha[...]
Apr 21
IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/21/2022) Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhino Momentum is up for grabs as the entire tag team[...]
Apr 21 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhino Momentum is up for grabs as the entire tag team[...]
Apr 21 - AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping from NXT to AEW, and why he believes he is the best [...]
Apr 21 - Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th anniversary. The company plans to soon announce the [...]
Apr 21 - Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was on a flight on Wednesday night and Footage obtained[...]
Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White attending an upcoming AEW event in Las Vegas next mon[...]
Apr 21
MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...]
Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...]
Apr 21 - WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of[...]