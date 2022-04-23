And if my artist says it won’t look best on my finger then i’ll get it done somewhere on my hand/arm but it’ll get done lmao

APPOINTMENT HAS BEEN MADE FOR NEXT THURSDAY WHEN IM OFF WORK! ✨👏🏻

If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo his logo on my finger

A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo."

» More News From This Feed

Three AEW Stars Removed From PWG Delivering The Goods Event

PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1st. The stars that have been removed are JD Drake[...] Apr 23 - PWG has announced that three previously announced AEW stars will no longer appear as advertised for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event on May 1st. The stars that have been removed are JD Drake[...]

WWE Surveys Fans About NFTs, Wrestler Ranking System & Behind-The-Scenes Interest

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, Smackdown and NXT 2.0, while another question aske[...] Apr 23 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is surveying fans about several different topics. One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, Smackdown and NXT 2.0, while another question aske[...]

Fan Gets Nightmare Family Logo Tattooed On Himself After Cody Rhodes Likes His Tweet

A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it out: If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo h[...] Apr 23 - A fan took to Twitter to post "if Cody Rhodes likes this tweet, I will get a Nightmare Family tattoo." And that's exactly what happened. Check it out: If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo h[...]

Yulisa Leon Reveals Bianca Belair Inspired Her To Become A Professional Wrestler

You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair and NXT's Yulisa Leon. In an interview with El Br[...] Apr 23 - You don't often hear about the current generation having already influenced active wrestlers. But that's exactly what has happened with Bianca Belair and NXT's Yulisa Leon. In an interview with El Br[...]

Ricky Starks Isn't Intimidated By Growing AEW Roster, Says He's A Born Main Eventer

Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I was born, I think I was always meant to be a main e[...] Apr 23 - Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I was born, I think I was always meant to be a main e[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [4/22/2022] Results

Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Moss def. Angel Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via Cou[...] Apr 23 - Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Moss def. Angel Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via Cou[...]

LA Knight Recruits A Second Member To Knight Model Management

During a dark segment prior to last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight came to the ring, again with Mace as previously reported, and introduced his newest member of his Knight Mo[...] Apr 23 - During a dark segment prior to last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight came to the ring, again with Mace as previously reported, and introduced his newest member of his Knight Mo[...]

Kenny Omega Says Xavier Woods Doesn't Have Proper Fighting Game Skills

Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill. “Austin’s [Xavier Woods] talking about going back in on Str[...] Apr 23 - Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill. “Austin’s [Xavier Woods] talking about going back in on Str[...]

Baron Black Talks Satnam Singh Training At The Nightmare Factory

Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgia. “All I can tell you is me training at [...] Apr 23 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgia. “All I can tell you is me training at [...]

Big Swole: "I Don't Like To Burn Any Bridges, I Just Like To Tell The Truth."

Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still have love for the people there at AEW. Like, I stil[...] Apr 23 - Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still have love for the people there at AEW. Like, I stil[...]

Jonathan Gresham Off IMPACT Rebellion Tonight Following AEW Injury, Replacement Named

Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announced. IMPACT has removed Gresham from the card and r[...] Apr 23 - Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announced. IMPACT has removed Gresham from the card and r[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 22 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look forward to. We have 4 matches tonight including a [...] Apr 22 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look forward to. We have 4 matches tonight including a [...]

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor Has Passed Away

It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler John Nursall posted the following on social media: [...] Apr 22 - It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler John Nursall posted the following on social media: [...]

QT Marshall Reveals A "Vince McMahon-ism" That He Agrees With

QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps, where he spoke about a Vince McMahon-ism that he actually agrees with. "Everyone jokes about the 'Vince-isms,' but Pat B[...] Apr 22 - QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps, where he spoke about a Vince McMahon-ism that he actually agrees with. "Everyone jokes about the 'Vince-isms,' but Pat B[...]

Kevin Owens: "WrestleMania 39. Come At Me (Matthew) McConaughey. I'm Gonna F*** You Up."

Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest appearances. "I never had that outlook. I always [...] Apr 22 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest appearances. "I never had that outlook. I always [...]

Britt Baker Says Medieval Dentistry Is Why People Are Afraid Of Going To The Dentist

Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of how traumatizing and horrific dental procedures w[...] Apr 22 - Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of how traumatizing and horrific dental procedures w[...]

WWE Told Brian Cage He Was "Average At Best" & "Too Indy"

Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about when WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a raise. I was due for a raise. It was Dr. Tom [Pricha[...] Apr 22 - Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about when WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a raise. I was due for a raise. It was Dr. Tom [Pricha[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/21/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhino Momentum is up for grabs as the entire tag team[...] Apr 21 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhino Momentum is up for grabs as the entire tag team[...]

Kyle O’Reilly Discusses His Growth as a Performer

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping from NXT to AEW, and why he believes he is the best [...] Apr 21 - AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping from NXT to AEW, and why he believes he is the best [...]

News On Plans For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022

Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th anniversary. The company plans to soon announce the [...] Apr 21 - Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th anniversary. The company plans to soon announce the [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Involved In Fight On Airplane

Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was on a flight on Wednesday night and Footage obtained[...] Apr 21 - Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was on a flight on Wednesday night and Footage obtained[...]

Lady Frost Reactivates Twitter To Announce Injury / Hiatus

Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twitter for a bit. I’m back, but I will be out [...] Apr 21 - Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twitter for a bit. I’m back, but I will be out [...]

Tony Khan Plays Dana White Attending Upcoming AEW Show In Las Vegas

During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White attending an upcoming AEW event in Las Vegas next mon[...] Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White attending an upcoming AEW event in Las Vegas next mon[...]

MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW

One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...] Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...]