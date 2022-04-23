Ricky Starks Isn't Intimidated By Growing AEW Roster, Says He's A Born Main Eventer

Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer.

"Even before I was born, I think I was always meant to be a main eventer. In any situation, any company, any place anywhere in this world, I’m a main eventer, first and foremost…Within the AEW world, I’m definitely a main eventer. I’ve been doing it for 11 years and really had to maul my way through the independent scene, especially when I wasn’t a big name and when I wasn’t someone that everyone knew of."

On the reaction he got in New Orleans:

"Very positive. I’m beloved in any city that I go to… I try not to even indulge in the negative stuff and focus mainly on the positive. It’s cool to see that the new people who have never seen me before are just as impressed with it, [as] entertained by it as the OG fans. I went from watching my first live event in 2001 at the Smoothie King Arena to watching Undertaker vs John Cena at the SuperDome and then coming to the Lakefront Arena and wrestling in front of my hometown. On the indies, I felt that…I wasn’t getting these opportunities that other people were that I knew I was just as equipped for, if not better."

On how difficult the indy scene was for him:

“There wasn’t ever a moment where I thought about quitting because my thing is, like, man, you’ve come so far. And you’ve slept on couches and you’ve slept in cars, and you’ve been homeless, you’ve been living paycheck to paycheck. Why give up now? And even then if you give up now, you’ve got to start over again.”

On AEW's growing roster: