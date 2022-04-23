LA Knight Recruits A Second Member To Knight Model Management

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Mansoor had been primarily used in the leadup to WWE's Saudi Arabia events, but it's seeming that he'll be used more on TV going forward as part of this new faction when it eventually makes it to TV.

Knight brought out Mansoor, who turned heel in that moment.

During a dark segment prior to last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight came to the ring, again with Mace as previously reported, and introduced his newest member of his Knight Model Management faction.

Ricky Starks Isn't Intimidated By Growing AEW Roster, Says He's A Born Main Eventer

Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I w[...] Apr 23 - Ricky Starks recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he spoke about believing he was meant to be a main eventer. "Even before I w[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [4/22/2022] Results

Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Mos[...] Apr 23 - Your WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for this week are below. Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Teddy Goodz Riddle def. Jey Uso Madcap Mos[...]

Kenny Omega Says Xavier Woods Doesn't Have Proper Fighting Game Skills

Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill. “Austin’s[...] Apr 23 - Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill. “Austin’s[...]

Baron Black Talks Satnam Singh Training At The Nightmare Factory

Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgi[...] Apr 23 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgi[...]

Big Swole: "I Don't Like To Burn Any Bridges, I Just Like To Tell The Truth."

Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still h[...] Apr 23 - Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports. "I still h[...]

Jonathan Gresham Off IMPACT Rebellion Tonight Following AEW Injury, Replacement Named

Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announce[...] Apr 23 - Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announce[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 22 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look [...] Apr 22 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look [...]

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor Has Passed Away

It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler Jo[...] Apr 22 - It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler Jo[...]

QT Marshall Reveals A "Vince McMahon-ism" That He Agrees With

QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps, where he spoke about a Vince McMahon-ism that he actually agrees with. [...] Apr 22 - QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps, where he spoke about a Vince McMahon-ism that he actually agrees with. [...]

Kevin Owens: "WrestleMania 39. Come At Me (Matthew) McConaughey. I'm Gonna F*** You Up."

Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest ap[...] Apr 22 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest ap[...]

Britt Baker Says Medieval Dentistry Is Why People Are Afraid Of Going To The Dentist

Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of[...] Apr 22 - Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of[...]

WWE Told Brian Cage He Was "Average At Best" & "Too Indy"

Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about when WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a ra[...] Apr 22 - Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about when WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a ra[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/21/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhin[...] Apr 21 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhin[...]

Kyle O’Reilly Discusses His Growth as a Performer

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...] Apr 21 - AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...]

News On Plans For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022

Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...] Apr 21 - Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Involved In Fight On Airplane

Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...] Apr 21 - Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...]

Lady Frost Reactivates Twitter To Announce Injury / Hiatus

Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twi[...] Apr 21 - Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twi[...]

Tony Khan Plays Dana White Attending Upcoming AEW Show In Las Vegas

During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White att[...] Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White att[...]

MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW

One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...] Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...]

John Cena Praises His Former Rival Randy Orton For 20 Years In WWE

WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20[...] Apr 21 - WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20[...]

Gangrel On How Hard It Is To Keep A Secret In Wrestling These Days

Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is to[...] Apr 21 - Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is to[...]

Roman Reigns' Status For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discusse[...] Apr 21 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discusse[...]

Alexa Bliss: "New Name, New Frame Of Mind."

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as[...] Apr 21 - Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as[...]