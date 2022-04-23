Kenny Omega Says Xavier Woods Doesn't Have Proper Fighting Game Skills
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 23, 2022
Kenny Omega recently joined the Put Your Quarters On The Glass podcast, where he discussed Xavier Woods' fighting game skill.
“Austin’s [Xavier Woods] talking about going back in on Street Fighter 6 and you know what, it’s a fresh start for everyone, a clean slate. I’d like to see what he’d be able to scoop together. I don’t think he has the natural skill or think he has the natural acumen for fighting games. I think that to be good at fighting games it takes a lot of skill, it takes very flexible and nimble digits. I think it takes an ability to read your opponent and be able to analyze the situation and act accordingly and these are all skills Austin Creed does not have whatsoever. Also, poor judgment on top of that, so bad decision making. We might need to do away with the entire fighting game thing. He just doesn’t have it in his inner workings, in his guts.”
