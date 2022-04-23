Baron Black Talks Satnam Singh Training At The Nightmare Factory

Baron Black was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his experiences of seeing Satnam Singh train in The Nightmare Factory in Georgia.

“All I can tell you is me training at the Nightmare Factory regularly and seeing him, he has not missed a day of training. He has been there every day. He’s fully committed to being a professional wrestler. He loves it. His family loves it. He definitely wants to make his family and his country proud. He has really been working hard to learn all he can and be great at what he does especially for his size.”

Black spoke about the second time they sat Satnam Singh during the beatdown of Jonathan Gresham at AEW Battle Of The Belts.