WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Big Swole: "I Don't Like To Burn Any Bridges, I Just Like To Tell The Truth."
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 23, 2022
Big Swole was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about still having friends in AEW that she supports.
"I still have love for the people there at AEW. Like, I still have friends and everything like that. I’m supportive and I still watch their matches and everything. Everything that went down kind of just went as a surprise for me. I didn’t necessarily know [Tony Khan] was going to react like that, but I mean… that’s his god given right."
She spoke about the possibility of an AEW return down the road:
"My line is still open for [Tony Khan and] for AEW, because I don’t like to burn any bridges. I just like to tell the truth. These are my opinions. These are my experiences and I feel like they shouldn’t have been blown out of proportion as much as they [were] and I feel like people were doing more invalidating than actually actively listening and comprehending what I was saying. So in a sense of where my relationship is with certain fans, it’s kind of like..nuh-uh..but as far as AEW, I just really wish them the best because I don’t want anybody getting out of a job. Competition is amazing for wrestling. We’ve been waiting on something like this for a long time."