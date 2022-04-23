Jonathan Gresham Off IMPACT Rebellion Tonight Following AEW Injury, Replacement Named

Jonathan Gresham was originally slated to face Eddie Edwards at tojnight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view event, but that is not going down as announced.

IMPACT has removed Gresham from the card and replaced him with Bullet Club member Chris Bey, which will take place on the pre-show on YouTube.

Gresham defended the ROH Championship against Dalton Castle at AEW Battle of the Belts on April 16th, but took a hard bump on his shoulder and head during a gutwrench suplex. He took further bumps from Satnam Singh, which is believed to have aggravated the injury.

Fightful is reporting that Gresham got a concussion check after his match. He has also been pulled from Progress Wrestling's shows on April 17th and 18th.