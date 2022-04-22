AEW Rampage Results (April 22 2022) 

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have yet another stacked AEW Rampage to look forward to. We have 4 matches tonight including a TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill & Marina Shafir, as well as a special Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier between Adam Cole and New Japan’s Tomohiro Ishii. The latter of those matches was announced as part of the huge news of an AEW/NJPW PPV coming up called Forbidden Door but I’m sure you all knew that! Anyway, we have Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho & Ricky Starks on commentary so let’s stop wasting time and get straight to the wrestling!

Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii w/ Rocky Romero & Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (11:15) to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

We’re starting off hot with what commentary call a dream match and Adam Cole and Tomohiro Ishii are already in the ring ready to go. The bell rings and Ishii makes Cole retreat early on but he gets on top when he returns, at least so he thinks as Ishii comes up behind him as he celebrates to resume control of the match. He follows Cole outside this time and lays in some chops until Cole ducks one and Ishii chops the ring post. Cole throws Ishii into the barricade then returns him to the ring where he finally gains full control of the match for the first time. He puts a chin lock in but Ishii fights to his feet only for Cole to put him back down with a lariat. Ishii fights back with headbutts to the stomach but Cole continues to stomp him down and wind him up until the Stone Pitbull lives up to his name, eating all of Cole’s shots and walking him down before dropping Cole with one forearm. He drops Cole with a big Powerslam and then he hits a big Backdrop Suplex for two. Ishii hoists Cole up for a powerbomb but Adam fights out and they go back and forth until Cole sends us to commercial with the big Neckbreaker. He hits a running knee to the face for a two count Ishii tries to fight back but Cole hits him with a Backstabber for another two count. Cole sets up for the Panama Sunrise but Ishii stops him with a headbutt.

We return to the action as Ishii hits a Superplex for two and tries a Sliding Lariat but Cole drops and avoids it. Cole lowers his knee pad and tries to lower the boom and Ishii avoids to hit his Sliding Lariat. He goes for a Brainbuster but Cole Counters into a Neckbreaker for two. The crowd sound their appreciation as Cole once again can’t hit the Panama Sunrise but he does hit a Superkick but Ishii is unaffected and then both men drop each other with Enzuigiris. Both men get to their feet and battle until Ishii hits a huge Lariat. He looks to finish it until Jay White causes the distraction by attacking Rocky Romero to allow Cole to hit the low blow and then lower the boom to pin Tomohiro Ishii.

Jericho Appreciation Society Video Package

We see the JAS get ejected from the building by security because they’re banned from ringside for Garcia vs Kingston.

Hook Interview

Lexy Nair tries to interview Hook once again but they’re distracted by Danhausen destroying some chips and Hook pins him against the wall and tells him that if Danhausen wanted his attention then he has it now! TAG TEAM please.

Lance Archer w/ Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts defeated Serpentico via Pinfall (0:35)

Lance comes out and is in his usual good mood as he storms to the ring. Shawn Spears is on commentary and Serpentico tries to take out Archer with a dive but fails and Archer takes him into the ring to hit him with a huge release Suplex. Archer's in no mood for games so he hoists Snake Man up and hits the Blackout as he screams Wardlow's name.

After the bell, Archer hits his own symphony of Chokeslams.

Tony Nese Video Package

Mark Sterling talks up Tony Nese. Standard.

Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia via Pinfall (11:29)

Both men make their entrance and Eddie peppers Garcia with strikes to start the match and Garcia cowers in the corner. Eddie hits a big running boot in the corner and then the match heads outside. Eddie maintains control with some chops up against the barricade and the tosses Garcia into the ring steps but Garcia manages to counter to drive Eddie into the steps and takes over. He quickly takes the match back inside and lays in strikes to Kinston on the mat. He constantly hits and moves but Eddie counters with one chop and a Snapmare. Garcia fights back in the corner and then goes back to using his knees to a prone Eddie. Eddie fights to his knees and then his feet as he begs Garcia to lay in some more strikes and Eddie fights back but Garcia gains the upper hand before biting Eddie’s head and Kingston returns the favour. We head back outside and to commercial as Garcia drives Eddie into the ring post and then the barricade and the apron. Eddie tries to fight back but Garcia cuts him off before he gets started and then rolls Eddie back in the ring to get a one count from a Senton. Garcia continues to attack before he hits a big Dropkick and cuts off every Kingston comeback.

We get the blackout before returning to the match with both men standing and exchanging chops. We see Kingston hit a Neckbreaker when we couldn’t see in a replay and then Garcia fires in multiple shots but Eddie throws the Kitchen Sink. Garcia fights back with an Abdominal Stretch and Eddie counters out of it but Garcia stops him locking in a Dragon Sleeper and Garcia hits a Release German Suplex for two. Garcia stomps Eddie down in the corner and then Kingston fights back with a Knee off the top rope to Garcia’s neck. Eddie goes for a DDT but Garcia locks in a Walls of Jericho (appreciation) but Garcia makes the ropes to escape. The ref has to untangle their legs and then Garcia goes back on the attack until Kingston pokes him in the eye then hits an Enzuigiri followed by the Exploder for two. Eddie goes for the Spinning Back Fist but settles for a big Backdrop first before he hits the Uraken to get the win. Great fight.

After the match, Eddie teases whipping Garcia with his belt but instead tells Jericho that he’s saving it for him.

Swerve & Keith Lee Interview

Keith Lee says Taz tarnished the match last week and Keith is furious. Swerve says they won the battle in New Orleans but the war is far from over. Starks responds from commentary and says that he & Hobbs always get the job done.

Tony Schiavone Interviews...

Tony interviews Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Toni Storm. Britt says she’s going to win and Toni cuts her off before telling Jamie she’ll see her in the first round and tells Britt that she might see her later, if she makes it that far in the tournament.

FTR Video Package

Dax vs Cash is such an intriguing match, as this VP shows.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Jade is disinterested and Mark asks her whether she should be concerned. Mark Sterling says that he bought a black belt on Amazon for $20. Marina cuts him off when he moves onto the 30-win celebration and says that Problems don’t care about plans. Looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the main event!

Jade Cargill w/ Mark Sterling defeated Marina Shafir via Pinfall (11:39) to retain the TBS Championship

Marina heads to the ring and is followed by Jade. The baddies are ringside as has become a custom the last few weeks. The bell rings and this match gets started with both women squaring up in the middle of the ring. Marina hits an early kick and then locks a sleeper onto Jade but Jade throws her off and trips her before she hits her Fall Away Slam and kips up. She sends Marina outside with a Clothesline and then attacks her with the barricade in front of the baddies who get involved as Sterling distracts the ref. Marina sends Jade in first but Jade stomps her down then hits a Back Elbow in the corner. She hoists Shafir up in a Back Body Drop for two and then mounts her but Marina gets out when Jade celebrates and Marina hits another kick to Jade’s knee to drop her before she locks in a Front Chancery and hangs on. Jade powers out with The Eye of the Storm for two and that sends us to break with Jade looking shocked. Jade maintains her dominance throughout the break early on and when Marina fights back, Jade is able to cut her off. She locks in an Abdominal Stretch and drives her knuckles into Marina’s ribs as she shows how quickly she’s becoming very good at this. She hits two beautiful Snap Suplexes and then leaves Marina laying to celebrate.

We return to the action as she locks in the Abdominal Stretch once again and Marina fights out with a Hip Toss and a Kick to the back before she attacks the leg of the champion before locking in a Knee Bar in the middle of the ring. Jade uses her reach to get to the ropes and escape but Marina heads outside and uses the ring post to attack the leg even more. Mark Sterling eats a Seoi Nage before Marina continues with more kicks to Jade’s leg but she gets distracted by the baddies and Jade hits a huge Pump Kick. Cargill attacks her with the apron and then just Chokeslams Shafir through the timekeeper’s table. She takes her back in the ring and then poses with the baddies before getting back in the ring. She tries a cocky pin with one foot and Marina counters into a Knee Bar. Jade kicks her way out of it with the spare leg and then hoists her up for Jaded. Cargill retains and moves to 30-0. This match overdelivered big time. Both ladies should be very proud. Jade celebrates with the baddies to close the show.

Another excellent edition of Rampage is the perfect way to start your weekend.