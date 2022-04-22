"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor Has Passed Away
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 22, 2022
It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues.
Fellow wrestler John Nursall posted the following on social media:
“So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends. Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
His last matches were reportedly in 2014 in England, but he had been wrestling since debuting for NWA Florida in 2000. Windsor wrestled a handful of WWE house show matches in 2001, and is a former NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion and NWA North Florida Heavyweight Champion.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/75688/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 22
Apr 22 - It is unfortunately being reported by Slam Wrestling that "Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41 due to heart issues. Fellow wrestler Jo[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling's Desert Island Graps, where he spoke about a Vince McMahon-ism that he actually agrees with. [...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest ap[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about when WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a ra[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhin[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twi[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White att[...]
Apr 21 MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...]
Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is to[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discusse[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Bray Wyatt has changed his name to "O" on Twitter and has been posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt wrote the following in a series of tweets: [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling bu[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We hav[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: N[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekie[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor h[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible f[...]