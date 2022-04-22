Kevin Owens: "WrestleMania 39. Come At Me (Matthew) McConaughey. I'm Gonna F*** You Up."

Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest appearances.

"I never had that outlook. I always welcome people from the outside coming in, if they're cool. Some of them aren't cool, and as far as I'm concerned, those guys can go back to where they came from, we don't need them. The Jackass crew was unbelievable. Logan Paul, people can say a lot about him; he's got this reputation and people have made their judgment on him and a lot of them are not going to change their mind, and that's fine, but I've seen this guy firsthand come in with a great attitude, wanting to do good stuff, he works hard, and he gets it. Nobody can deny that."

Owens continued.

"I did interviews before WrestleMania and people were asking me, 'if you could pick a celebrity to have a match with, who would it be?' He's my favorite actor...a few years ago, Matthew McConaughey came to a show, he was backstage. I didn't get to meet him because there was a line of people waiting to talk to him, so I didn't get to see him. I would have loved to say hi. I remember, not long after that, he talked about how he would love to do something in WWE. I don't know him at all, but he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that are welcome in our industry anytime."

Owens closed by laughing and saying "If we're speaking things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me McConaughey, I'm gonna fuck you up."