WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

🌟 WrestleMania News 🌟

 

 

Kevin Owens: "WrestleMania 39. Come At Me (Matthew) McConaughey. I'm Gonna F*** You Up."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 22, 2022

Kevin Owens: "WrestleMania 39. Come At Me (Matthew) McConaughey. I'm Gonna F*** You Up."

Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest appearances.

"I never had that outlook. I always welcome people from the outside coming in, if they're cool. Some of them aren't cool, and as far as I'm concerned, those guys can go back to where they came from, we don't need them. The Jackass crew was unbelievable. Logan Paul, people can say a lot about him; he's got this reputation and people have made their judgment on him and a lot of them are not going to change their mind, and that's fine, but I've seen this guy firsthand come in with a great attitude, wanting to do good stuff, he works hard, and he gets it. Nobody can deny that."

Owens continued.

"I did interviews before WrestleMania and people were asking me, 'if you could pick a celebrity to have a match with, who would it be?' He's my favorite actor...a few years ago, Matthew McConaughey came to a show, he was backstage. I didn't get to meet him because there was a line of people waiting to talk to him, so I didn't get to see him. I would have loved to say hi. I remember, not long after that, he talked about how he would love to do something in WWE. I don't know him at all, but he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that are welcome in our industry anytime."

Owens closed by laughing and saying "If we're speaking things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me McConaughey, I'm gonna fuck you up."

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #kevin owens #matthew mcconaughey
https://wrestlr.me/75686/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 22
Kevin Owens: "WrestleMania 39. Come At Me (Matthew) McConaughey. I'm Gonna F*** You Up."
Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest ap[...]
Apr 22 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he had any negative feelings about celebrities coming into WWE for guest ap[...]
Apr 22
Britt Baker Says Medieval Dentistry Is Why People Are Afraid Of Going To The Dentist
Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of[...]
Apr 22 - Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation: "Dentists have such a bad rep because of[...]
Apr 22
WWE Told Brian Cage He Was "Average At Best" & "Too Indy"
Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a raise. [...]
Apr 22 - Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about WWE released him back in 2009. “I remember I was waiting on a raise. [...]
Apr 21
IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/21/2022)
Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com   Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhin[...]
Apr 21 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com   Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhin[...]
Apr 21
Kyle O’Reilly Discusses His Growth as a Performer
AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...]
Apr 21 - AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...]
Apr 21
News On Plans For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022
Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...]
Apr 21 - Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...]
Apr 21
WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Involved In Fight On Airplane
Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...]
Apr 21 - Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...]
Apr 21
Lady Frost Reactivates Twitter To Announce Injury / Hiatus
Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twi[...]
Apr 21 - Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twi[...]
Apr 21
Tony Khan Plays Dana White Attending Upcoming AEW Show In Las Vegas
During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White att[...]
Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White att[...]
Apr 21
MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW
One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...]
Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...]
Apr 21
John Cena Praises His Former Rival Randy Orton For 20 Years In WWE
WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20[...]
Apr 21 - WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20[...]
Apr 21
Gangrel On How Hard It Is To Keep A Secret In Wrestling These Days
Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is to[...]
Apr 21 - Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is to[...]
Apr 21
Roman Reigns' Status For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discusse[...]
Apr 21 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discusse[...]
Apr 21
Alexa Bliss: "New Name, New Frame Of Mind."
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as[...]
Apr 21 - Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as[...]
Apr 21
Bray Wyatt Changes Name On Twitter, Posting Cryptic Messages
Bray Wyatt has changed his name to "O" on Twitter and has been posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt wrote the following in a series of tweets: [...]
Apr 21 - Bray Wyatt has changed his name to "O" on Twitter and has been posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt wrote the following in a series of tweets: [...]
Apr 21
Eric Bischoff Buries IMPACT Wrestling, "They're Not In The Wrestling Business."
On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling bu[...]
Apr 21 - On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling bu[...]
Apr 21
Booker T Believes AEW Fans Coordinated With Each Other On Social Media To Manufacture Negative Crowd Reaction To Cody Rhodes
On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We hav[...]
Apr 21 - On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We hav[...]
Apr 21
WWE Files Trademark For NXT Spring Breakin'
As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: N[...]
Apr 21 - As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: N[...]
Apr 21
AEW Video Game Name Revealed, Crowd Chants Recorded At Dynamite Last Night
AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW[...]
Apr 21 - AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW[...]
Apr 21
Stone Cold Reveals Behind The Scenes Story Of Spraying Corporation With Beer
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove[...]
Apr 21 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove[...]
Apr 21
Ezekiel Jackson Appears On The Price Is Right
It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekie[...]
Apr 21 - It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekie[...]
Apr 21
Samoa Joe On The Importance Of Ring Of Honor
Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor h[...]
Apr 21 - Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor h[...]
Apr 21
WWE Selling Vince McMahon Billion Dollar Bill / T-Shirt Combo For $99.99
WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible f[...]
Apr 21 - WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible f[...]
Apr 20
AEW Dynamite Results (April 20 2022)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appea[...]
Apr 20 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appea[...]
Apr 20
Tony Khan's Big Announcement Revealed On AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a [...]
Apr 20 - Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a [...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π