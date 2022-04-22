"Yes. Oh, my God. They are shoot glasses and I need a better prescription, a higher prescription ‘cause my eyes are getting worse. Let me tell you how expensive that is as a dentist. So my loops, which are like three thousand dollars—they’re like the glasses with the little microscope in them—so they have my prescription in there. So every time my prescription changes, I have to get new dental loops. I’m like a victim here."

Finally, Baker was asked if her glasses were real or fake:

"Oh, my God. Like literally using rocks to extract teeth and knock them out. But it’s all numbing. Honestly, if I numb your mouth, I could knock your tooth out with a rock and you wouldn’t feel it. But now we have proper, safe, effective local anesthetic techniques that it’s fine. People are so doomsday over root canal. Once you’re numb, you don’t feel that shit. It’s nothing."

"Dentists have such a bad rep because of how traumatizing and horrific dental procedures were a long time ago. Like in the medieval century."

Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about dentists getting a bad reputation:

Britt Baker Says Medieval Dentistry Is Why People Are Afraid Of Going To The Dentist

