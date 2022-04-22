WWE Told Brian Cage He Was "Average At Best" & "Too Indy"

Brian Cage recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about WWE released him back in 2009.

“I remember I was waiting on a raise. I was due for a raise. It was Dr. Tom [Prichard] who was like ‘hey, somebody’s getting a call up this weekend, and you’re going on the road.’ Everyone thought it was me. I missed the call from the office. I was like, ‘Oh man, everyone thought it was going to be me, it is going to be me.’ I’m so stoked. I call them back and I’m all excited. They’re like, ‘Oh hey Brian, how’s it going?’ ‘Good good, I was in the gym.’ I’m trying to play it cool. They’re like, ‘Well, this is kind of the hard part of the job sometimes, but we’re going to have to come to terms with your release.’ And I literally went, not even being a smartass, ‘Did you call the right number?’ I was so in disbelief. I was like ‘What?’ It didn’t even cross my mind. They were like ‘oh yeah, sorry.’ I was like ‘Why?’ And of course, they always give you a BS reason. They go, ‘Well we think you need to get some more experience. You’re a little too indy.’ I go, so you’re going to release me to get more experience in the indies to not be so indy? Okay, sure. That makes a lot of sense.’”

Cage also revealed that WWE reached out to him to be part of Tough Enough.