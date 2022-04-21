IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/21/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 21st, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs Heath & Rhino

Momentum is up for grabs as the entire tag team division has their sights set on the 8 Team Elimination Challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles this Saturday at Rebellion! These two teams respect each other but there’s nothing they won’t do to score the all-important victory. Mack and Swann hit a double team flapjack bulldog on Heath. Moments later, Heath avoids a top rope splash and takes out Swann with a clothesline. Heath makes the tag to Rhino as the pace quickens. Swann launches himself off the apron, colliding with Heath on the floor. Mack crashes and burns on a top rope Moonsault, allowing Rhino to capitalize with the Gore to win!

Heath & Rhino def Rich Swann & Willie Mack

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young & Deaner) w/ Joe Doering vs Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

Deaner distracts the referee, allowing Young to deliver an illegal clothesline from the apron. VBD is in control as Deaner hits a running dropkick in the corner. Taurus avoids a leg drop and makes the tag to Crazzy Steve. Steve snaps the neck of Deaner, then bites him on the top of the head. Steve hits a modified tornado DDT but Young breaks it up with a top rope elbow drop out of nowhere. Doering sends Taurus into the steel steps. Meanwhile, Young snaps the VBD flagpole over Steve’s back, followed by a Deaner DDT for three!

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young & Deaner) w/ Joe Doering def Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

Violent By Design may have scored the victory but will they escape the 8 Team Elimination Challenge at Rebellion with their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles intact?

It’s a match 6 months in the making. This Saturday at Rebellion, Moose finally defends the IMPACT World Title against Josh Alexander in a highly personal showdown!

During the commercial break, Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans jump Rosemary and Havok in the parking lot just two nights before Tasha’s title defense against Rosemary!

The reunited trio of Brian Myers, Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, now known as the Major Players, make their way to the ring. Cardona says that he has a desire to capture the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and who better to do it with than the person he broke into the industry with, Brian Myers.

Green calls them the strongest unit in professional wrestling when ECW legends Tony Mamaluke and Guido Maritato make a shocking appearance! Maritato says that he and many other wrestlers who came before him are the reason the Major Players are able to compete today. Cardona fires back by saying that Maritato and Mamaluke haven’t been relevant since ECW died 20 years ago. A brawl breaks out before Maritato challenges Cardona to an impromptu Digital Media Title match!

Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona w/ Major Players (Brian Myers & Chelsea Green) vs Guido Maritato w/ Tony Mamaluke – Digital Media Championship

Cardona offers to begin the match with a handshake but Maritato sees through it and rolls him up for an early pin attempt. Maritato dropkicks Cardona off the apron, sending him crashing to the floor. Myers distracts the referee as Cardona gains control with a low blow on the ropes. Cardona charges into the corner but Maritato avoids him and hits an Italian leg sweep for two. Maritato almost scores the victory with the Sicilian Slice. Myers provides yet another distraction from ringside, allowing Cardona to deliver a low blow, followed by Radio Silence to win!

Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona w/ Major Plyers (Brian Myers & Chelsea Green) def Guido Maritato w/ Tony Mamaluke – Digital Media Championship

After the match, the Major Players are about to put Maritato through a table while Mamaluke is forced to watch but W. Morrissey makes the save! Green turns the tide as she delivers a low blow to Morrissey. It’s total anarchy as Jordynne Grace runs out to neutralize Green. Morrissey chokeslams Cardona through a table and stands tall with Grace, Maritato and Mamaluke!

Honor No More are stronger than ever as Eddie Edwards battles Jonathan Gresham at Rebellion, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett compete in the 8 Team Elimination Challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and the group battles the Bullet Club later tonight!

JONAH says he will not be held responsible for what he does to Tomohiro Ishii in their first-time-ever matchup this Saturday at Rebellion!

Shera w/ Raj Singh vs Gabriel Rodriguez

Shera looks to continue his dominance as he goes one-on-one with Gabriel Rodriguez. Shera launches Rodriguez across the ring, then hits a thunderous Lion’s Attack powerbomb to score the dominant victory!

Shera w/ Raj Singh def Gabriel Rodriguez

Gia Miller catches up with Bhupinder Gujjar who says he has no regrets about not aligning himself with Raj Singh.

IMPACT World Champion Moose confronts Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and demands that he’ll be safe during his public apology for his recent actions involving Josh Alexander’s family. D’Amore gives him his assurance because he’ll be at ringside to witness the apology first-hand!

Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King & Vincent) w/ Eddie Edwards & Maria Kanellis vs Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey & The Good Brothers)

Which faction will reign supreme in this huge tag team collision? Honor No More takes control in the early going by employing frequent tags and cutting off the ring. Bennett hits Bey with a Brainbuster for two. Taven continues the assault with a swinging neckbreaker. Bey fights free and makes the tag to Anderson.

Moments later, Anderson is distracted by Maria on the outside and Taven capitalizes with a dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Anderson hits a Spinebuster on Bennett before making the tag to White. The action is fast and furious as White hits a spinning suplex on Vincent. Gallows cleans house as he takes Honor No More off the apron. Bey takes out his former trainer, Kenny King, with The Art of Finesse. Anderson hits the Gun Stun on Bennett, followed by the Magic Killer to win!

Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey & The Good Brothers) def Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King & Vincent) w/ Eddie Edwards & Maria Kanellis

Steve Maclin criticizes his opponents at Rebellion, Jay White and Chris Sabin, for always needing someone to watch their back.

The IInspiration vow to reclaim the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles from The Influence this Saturday on the Countdown to Rebellion, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube.

Taya Valkyrie is back in IMPACT Wrestling to reclaim something that she never lost, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship held by Deonna Purrazzo! That opportunity will come this Saturday at Rebellion.

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid vs Mike Bailey & Ace Austin

Before Trey Miguel defends the X-Division Title against Mike Bailey and Ace Austin in a Triple Threat match on Countdown to Rebellion, they compete in tag team action here tonight! Laredo soars through the air with an explosive Tope Con Hilo to Bailey. Miguel is on fire as he hits Austin with a running dropkick. Miguel fights off Bailey on the top but gets caught with a superkick from Austin. Both Bailey and Austin fly with high-risk dives to the floor. Miguel picks Bailey off the apron with a head scissors. Miguel turns Austin inside out but Bailey saves the match for his team. Moments later, Miguel rolls up Austin to score the victory.

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid def Mike Bailey & Ace Austin

After the bell, Austin blindsides Miguel but when he asks Bailey to join the assault, Bailey takes out his partner with a superkick!

Following Honor No More’s loss to the Bullet Club, Vincent revives the monstrous PCO after he was taken out by JONAH last week!

Moose Gives a Formal Apology Concerning Josh Alexander’s Family

Security surrounds the ring as IMPACT World Champion Moose prepares to give a formal apology after appearing at Josh Alexander’s home in Canada and spearing his wife, Jade, at a Destiny Wrestling event.

Barrister RD Evans is Moose’s longtime attorney and joins him in the ring. Evans begins to read the written apology when Moose interrupts. Moose admits that nobody’s family deserves to go through what he put Alexander’s family through. Moose says that he’s sorry – for showing the world how much of a loser Alexander is. As Scott D’Amore looks on in disgust, Moose continues. Moose says that one thing he’s not sorry for is what he’s going to do to Alexander in just two nights at Rebellion. Moose says that after he beats him, Alexander will be begging him to show his wife and child what a real man looks like.

Alexander has had enough and charges towards the ring, taking out security on his way. D’Amore allows Alexander to proceed as he exchanges blows with Moose. Moose throws his lawyer into the line of fire, allowing Moose to capitalize with a Uranagi. Alexander turns the tide and sends Moose through a table with the C4 Spike! Is this a sign of things to come this Saturday at Rebellion?