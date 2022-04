The upcoming tapings will be held on June 19-20 in Nashville. During the pandemic, the company held most of its shows and tapings in Nashville.

The company plans to soon announce the TV tapings which will take place around Slammiversary 2022 soon. Slammiversarsy and the surrounding TV tapings will also be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th anniversary.

» More News From This Feed

Kyle O’Reilly Discusses His Growth as a Performer

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...] Apr 21 - AEW star Kyle O’Reilly was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio during which he talked about Tony Khan buying ROH, jumping fr[...]

News On Plans For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022

Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...] Apr 21 - Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th ann[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Involved In Fight On Airplane

Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...] Apr 21 - Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was o[...]

Lady Frost Reactivates Twitter To Announce Injury / Hiatus

Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twi[...] Apr 21 - Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twi[...]

Tony Khan Plays Dana White Attending Upcoming AEW Show In Las Vegas

During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White att[...] Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White att[...]

MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW

One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...] Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnershi[...]

John Cena Praises His Former Rival Randy Orton For 20 Years In WWE

WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20[...] Apr 21 - WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20[...]

Gangrel On How Hard It Is To Keep A Secret In Wrestling These Days

Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is to[...] Apr 21 - Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is to[...]

Roman Reigns' Status For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discusse[...] Apr 21 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discusse[...]

Alexa Bliss: "New Name, New Frame Of Mind."

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as[...] Apr 21 - Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as[...]

Bray Wyatt Changes Name On Twitter, Posting Cryptic Messages

Bray Wyatt has changed his name to "O" on Twitter and has been posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt wrote the following in a series of tweets: [...] Apr 21 - Bray Wyatt has changed his name to "O" on Twitter and has been posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt wrote the following in a series of tweets: [...]

Eric Bischoff Buries IMPACT Wrestling, "They're Not In The Wrestling Business."

On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling bu[...] Apr 21 - On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling bu[...]

Booker T Believes AEW Fans Coordinated With Each Other On Social Media To Manufacture Negative Crowd Reaction To Cody Rhodes

On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We hav[...] Apr 21 - On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We hav[...]

WWE Files Trademark For NXT Spring Breakin'

As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: N[...] Apr 21 - As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: N[...]

AEW Video Game Name Revealed, Crowd Chants Recorded At Dynamite Last Night

AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW[...] Apr 21 - AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW[...]

Stone Cold Reveals Behind The Scenes Story Of Spraying Corporation With Beer

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove[...] Apr 21 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove[...]

Ezekiel Jackson Appears On The Price Is Right

It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekie[...] Apr 21 - It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekie[...]

Samoa Joe On The Importance Of Ring Of Honor

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor h[...] Apr 21 - Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor h[...]

WWE Selling Vince McMahon Billion Dollar Bill / T-Shirt Combo For $99.99

WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible f[...] Apr 21 - WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible f[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 20 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appea[...] Apr 20 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appea[...]

Tony Khan's Big Announcement Revealed On AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a [...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a [...]

Britt Baker Comments On How Cody Rhodes Helped Her With Heel Turn

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a num[...] Apr 20 - During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a num[...]

Road Dogg Unsure The Montreal Screwjob Was A Shoot

During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the inf[...] Apr 20 - During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the inf[...]

WWE Will Not Be Taping Upcoming SmackDown In The United Kingdom

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will[...] Apr 20 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will[...]