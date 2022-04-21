News On Plans For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2022
Fightful Select has revealed some details regarding IMPACT Wrestling’s plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate the company's 20th anniversary.
The company plans to soon announce the TV tapings which will take place around Slammiversary 2022 soon. Slammiversarsy and the surrounding TV tapings will also be held in Nashville, Tennessee.
The upcoming tapings will be held on June 19-20 in Nashville. During the pandemic, the company held most of its shows and tapings in Nashville.
