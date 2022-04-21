WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Involved In Fight On Airplane

Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida.

A TMZ reveals the WWE Hall of Famer was on a flight on Wednesday night and Footage obtained shows a passenger sitting behind Tyson and attempting to talk to him. The report claims Tyson was initially happy to talk to the man and pose for a selfie before the pair began to argue after the man provoked him.

Tyson told the man to chill out but he did not which led to Tyson throwing a number of punches at the man's face.

A representative for Tyson told that the man he punched was harassing him and threw a water bottle at him. The statement noted:

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

Watch the incident below: