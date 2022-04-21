MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year.
They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW).
1PW posted the following statement:
The partnership will focus on a talent exchange between the organizations and other opportunities to collaborate with each other in their respective markets
Current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone to wrestle in the UK for the very first time at 1PW’s return event A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st
LONDON | NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) and, the UK’s newly relaunched wrestling company, One Pro Wrestling (1PW LTD) announced today that they have reached an agreement to establish a landmark partnership between the two professional wrestling companies.
The partnership will focus on a talent exchange between the organizations and other opportunities to collaborate with each other in their respective markets. Historically, 1PW forged similar partnerships with overseas wrestling organizations, which helped produce some of the most memorable matches ever seen on UK soil.
The partnership will see current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone make his way over the Atlantic to wrestle in the UK for the very first time at 1PW’s return event A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st at the Doncaster Dome.
“This agreement will see some of MLW’s top talent make their way across the pond to wrestle for 1PW as well as provide a platform for the UK’s best and brightest to shine in the US market,” said Steven Gauntley, Executive Director of 1PW LTD, “1PW has a rich history of collaborating with overseas wrestling promotions and in 2022 and beyond, we will continue to build bridges with various partners globally so we can give our fans the premier product they deserve, featuring the best talent from around the globe.”
“Alex Hammerstone has been looking to defend the world heavyweight championship in the UK at a major event and 1PW’s return is the perfect opportunity,” said Jared St. Laurent, MLW Chief Operating Officer. “This is just the beginning and we look forward to working more with 1PW so our great UK fans have a chance to see MLW’s fighters compete live.”
